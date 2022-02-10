With Valentine's Day around the corner, the window for making plans is growing smaller by the hour. If you want to celebrate but have yet to be asked on a cheesy rom-com-style date, or happen to be the only single one in your friend group (as many of us are), there is no need to fret. I’ve got you covered with a carefully curated list of some of my favorite romance novels for every taste. You won't miss the flowers, chocolates or fancy dinners once you pick up one of these exquisite novelas. Seriously, you won’t be able to put any of them down.
'It Ends With Us' by Colleen Hoover, 2016
Rating: 4/5
Genre: Tragic romance
Favorite quote: “In the future if by some miracle you find yourself in the position to fall in love again … fall in love with me”
Be sure to have a box of tissues at your disposal when reading Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, because I guarantee you will be sobbing by the end of this novel. Told through a series of journal entries, this love story follows the complicated and often tragic life of Lily Bloom as she navigates relationships, adulthood and family while starting her own business. Hoover takes you through a rollercoaster of emotions with this book, leaving you utterly shocked (especially toward Chapter 16). I read this novel in December and still cannot stop thinking about how heart-wrenching and beautifully crafted it is. The book dives deep into very serious topics, including domestic abuse. Hoover draws on real-life experience to portray just how hard it can be to leave an abusive partner and break the generational cycles that continue this reality for many.
Perhaps the only letdown was that I didn’t get to read more. Nevertheless, It Ends With Us is being adapted into a movie, according to Variety, and Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni will be leading the project, although the release date is unknown.
'Midnight Sun' by Stephenie Meyer, 2020
Genre: Pop-culture classic
Rating: 4/5
Favorite quote: “My life was an unending, unchanging midnight. It must, by necessity, always be midnight for me. So how was it possible that the sun was rising now, in the middle of my midnight?”
Even those who don't love romance novels know the global phenomenon that is Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight, the intense love story of Bella Swan and the two supernatural lovers fighting to win her heart. Some have even taken a stand in the ongoing werewolf vs. vampire debate, or the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob controversy. However, not nearly as many people know of the rewriting of the first novel, Midnight Sun, which follows the exact plot and storyline as Twilight but is told entirely from Edward Cullen's point of view. I totally fangirled over the original novel, and believe me when I say I totally fangirled over Midnight Sun! So even if you haven’t read the first novel, or if you have, this must-read is a quintessential part of modern American pop culture.
'The Kiss Quotient' by Helena Hoang, 2018
Genre: Lighthearted love story
Rating: 3/5
Favorite quote: “Michael was mint chocolate chip for her. She could try other flavors, but he’d always be her favorite.”
For hopeless romantics seeking a more lighthearted romance, Hoang’s The Kiss Quotient is the book for you. In this refreshing romance, Stella, an economist on the autism spectrum, is having a hard time finding a relationship to appease her meddling mother; so she hires the handsome male escort Michael to show her the ins and outs of being in a relationship in a series of very romantic events. This novel wasn’t my favorite. The plot takes quite a while to develop, and there is a heavy miscommunication trope in which Stella and Michael struggle to reveal their true feelings for each other. But I do believe it was a good read. The novel is saucy, funny and overall sweet, especially for those wanting a happy ending.
'The Love Hypothesis' by Ali Hazelwood, 2021
Genre: Slow burn
Rating: 5/5
Favorite quote: “I'm starting to wonder if this is what being in love is. Being okay with ripping yourself to shreds, so the other person can stay whole.”
My absolute favorite romance novel of all, Ali Hazelwood’s debut The Love Hypothesis is a total sensation that left me laughing out loud, beaming with glee and also wanting to throw my copy across the room.
If you choose to read only one novel from this list, I suggest this slow-burn romance full of beloved tropes like “grumpy sunshine,” where two opposite characters meet, and the fake dating trope in which two characters start a fake relationship that turns real. In The Love Hypothesis, Olive Smith is a third-year Ph.D. candidate who doesn't believe in romantic relationships. However, when she so capriciously kisses young, arrogant professor Adam Carslan in an effort to prove to her best friend she is happy, she accidentally embarks on a monthslong journey of fake dating the intimidating scientist. This novel had me feeling a series of emotions because Hazelwood is a phenomenal writer. I cannot wait to read her future work.
'Verity' by Colleen Hoover, 2018
Genre: Thriller/dark romance
Rating: 5/5
Favorite quote: “A writer should never have the audacity to write about themselves unless they’re willing to separate every layer of protection between the author’s soul and their book. The words should come directly from the center of the gut, tearing through flesh and bone as they break free. Ugly and honest and bloody and a little bit terrifying, but completely exposed.”
For readers seeking something more mysterious or perhaps thrilling, Hoover’s Verity is a must. I finished it in one night, and I was entranced by the dark world of the main character Lowen, a struggling writer. When she is hired to complete the book series of a famous novelist who was severely impaired by an accident, Lowen develops feelings for the novelist’s husband. You will be on the edge of your seat the whole time, possibly even trembling from the eeriness that lies within the pages of this book. It has an absolutely appalling ending plot twist sure to leave you dumbfounded. My only question is, a la Twilight's Edward and Jacob: Are you siding with the manuscript or the letter?
