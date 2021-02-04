Last year was a climactic one for Hollywood. With the coronavirus pandemic shuttering theaters, studios were left scrambling for ways to market and release movies safely. Ultimately, many moviegoers were left waiting when the release dates of several highly anticipated films were pushed back to 2021. But now, the wait is almost over. Here are five films Generation Z is most looking forward to this year in the order of release:
‘No Time To Die’
April 1 (Amazon Prime and theaters*)
No Time To Die was the first of the big Hollywood features to move its release date, doing so in two six-month increments, leaving fans with the Billie Eilish song of the same name. As many know, this is the continuation of the James Bond franchise, although Daniel Craig, the current actor in the titular role, says this will be his last time appearing as the beloved MI6 agent 007.
‘A Quiet Place Part II’
April 23 (Netflix, Hulu and theaters*)
The release date for this film was pushed back 11 months. The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster A Quiet Place, this film continues to follow the Abbott family, whose surviving members are played by Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. A lot of this franchise’s success is due to Simmonds, a deaf actress playing a deaf character. Her performance and talent indicate a slow breakdown of Hollywood’s ableism.
‘In The Heights’
June (HBO Max and theaters*)
Based on the Tony Award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame, In The Heights was supposed to be 2020’s movie of the summer. Starring Anthony Ramos as Usnavi — a role played by Miranda in the original Broadway production — viewers are given a glimpse of life in the neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City through hip-hop styled songs and magnificent choreography.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
July 2 (iTunes and theaters*)
The massively popular Despicable Me franchise stars Steve Carrell as world-famous supervillain Gru. The first prequel, Minions, followed the story of his appropriately named companions up to the point where the delightful yellow idiots meet Gru. This film follows the childhood of Gru and the Minions and their thirst for villainy.
‘Dune’
Oct.1 (HBO Max and theaters*)
Based on the sci-fi classic of the same name by Frank Herbert, this film is bursting with talent. Timothée Chalamet stars as the lead character, Paul. Alongside him is a cast packed with talented actors, including Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Fergusen, Oscar Isaac and more. This film is meant to explore — among other things — themes of religion, environmental stewardship and how humans treat one another.
* If possible
