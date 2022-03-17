In my book, a cult classic typically satisfies one of the following three requirements: It’s set in a high school, it’s a full musical or it involves murder. Lovers of cult classics already know Heathers encompasses all three. That 1989 black comedy film aside, here are my picks for the top five cult classics you should watch.
No. 5 The Martian
(Directed by Ridley Scott) PG-13, 2015
Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is stranded on Mars, and somehow has to let NASA know he survived in order to get rescued. In the meantime, he plans to survive on what little was left behind. Mark figures out how to make water and stays hopeful about returning to Earth. The perfect blend of sci-fi and realism hooks viewers, and the perfectly timed humor relieves some accumulated anxiety. With its attention to detail and accuracy within the setting and characters, The Martian is perfect for both sci-fi junkies and haters.
No. 4 Clue
(Jonathan Lynn) PG, 1985
A board game turned into a movie; who would have thought? With Tim Curry as a butler named Wadsworth, six socialites turned into “players,” a mysterious house inhabited by a sketchy maid, lots of blackmail, a strange invitation and a murder or two — anything can happen! I watched this movie once for the plot, and after the three alternate endings (each a complete roller coaster of its own) went back through to look for the evidence that truly will change any viewer’s perspective. One thing to keep in mind while viewing is the somewhat-dated humor.
No. 3 The Truman Show
(Peter Weir) PG, 1998
Though this film doesn’t fall into any of my top three categories, The Truman Show depicts a man realizing his entire life is made up for the sake of an audience. Set on the fictional island of Seahaven, hidden cameras under the control of an omniscient director named Christof capture every second of every day of Truman Burbank’s life. One day the system fails, and Truman pieces together everything, somehow breaking the never-ending cycle. And, I mean, it has Jim Carrey.
No. 2 Funny Girl
(William Wyler) G, 1968
Two words: Hello, gorgeous.
The oldest film on this list, Funny Girl (loosely) follows the life of comedian Fanny Brice in early 20th century New York City — her rise to fame, her true love and heartbreak. To break it down, Fanny is, for lack of a better word, a “quirky” girl yearning for stardom who achieves small-scale fame, falls in love and starts the life of her dreams. She soon realizes things aren’t perfect. With Barbra Streisand at the center of the film and sprinkled all over the soundtrack, viewers are in for a surprising and musical ride.
No. 1 Mamma Mia!
(Phyllida Lloyd) PG-13, 2008
The title alone should intrigue every single person ever. With its soundtrack fully composed of ABBA’s hits, the endlessly confusing family tree, the Greek setting and Meryl Streep alongside Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia! is the perfect musical (remember the three requirements I’ve set for a cult classic) for your inner theater geek.
