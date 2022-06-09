As Lorde once sang in “Ribs,” “It feels so scary getting old.” But has anyone ever stopped and truly wondered why that is? Many young people associate age with responsibility and being able to do certain things such as drive or sign yourself in at the doctor’s office, but also the unofficial banishment of “childish” things. After all, it would be peculiar for a 16-year-old to be burped. With my 15th birthday looming, the anxiety of getting older has settled in with the mixed fear and excitement for certain things that become available or mandatory.
One year can make all the difference in a person, and it’s safe to say no one is who they were some odd 365 days ago, particularly teenagers who are constantly changing physically and mentally. When I Google what the stereotypical depictions of a teenager are, the first results were “reckless, impulsive and emotionally unstable.” Those descriptions may be backed by mounds of evidence, but why? For one close friend, it’s because “in trying to enjoy all that life has to offer, we are selfish and don't think of the consequences.”
Another plausible answer I once overheard: “This is the oldest you’ve been but the youngest you'll ever be.”
Personally, I cannot shake the feeling I am wasting time and need to be doing way more with my life in general. It feels like I never attend school events, apply for or get jobs, or take time to enjoy my youth. It is not a matter of how much I actually do — it's a feeling of zealousness many young people deal with.
Billy Joel addressed it best in his song "Vienna,” about a young person with a thirst to surpass themselves.
“You can't be everything you want to be before your time,” specifically drives the central point home, gently warning to stop and take a breath and absorb the moment we’re in.
From my perspective, aging is beautiful. You can look back at who you were, bask in who you are now and ponder what you might be like. A spontaneous trip down memory lane can depict exactly how much someone has changed; a firm look in the mirror can make you sure of who you are; and a little imagination is all someone needs to set goals. Interestingly enough, it is the curiosity of what's to come and the omniscience of the past self that settles the concept of time. We might accept the passing of time without realizing it, only registering it when we consider what's happening tomorrow or what went down yesterday.
ABBA once famously sang, “Capture every minute the feeling in it … Sometimes I wish that I could freeze the picture and save it from the funny tricks of time," single-handedly acknowledging each person who’s seen someone else grow older and reminding them to just revel in the moment.
Another trip around the sun is no easy feat: 12 months, 52 weeks, 365 days, 8,760 hours, 525,600 minutes, and enough seconds to make a math equation. It is mind-boggling how much time passes and how it feels as if it were all in a blink of an eye. So reader, next time you blow out some candles … take it all in. In a year, I hope to have enjoyed the company of my loved ones, helped my community and to have approached it all with gusto.