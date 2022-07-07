Pretty much everyone likes listening to music, but each person has a different context around their music. From working out to doing homework to driving, music can be paired with so many activities.
I think teenagers especially have a strong bond with their playlists, with so many options available for virtually any mood, experience and companion. There are algorithms in streaming apps that pull up a seemingly endless queue of songs listeners will likely enjoy, creating a personalized ambiance. Creating a playlist with a friend can be fun, sharing a connection with that person whenever or wherever the tracks come on. The personalization and accessibility of apps like Spotify pair perfectly with high school lifestyles.
For musicians, myself included, listening to music is not just an enjoyable experience but a fascinating one. I find studying and playing music benefits the experience of listening to any given song. There’s a stark contrast between my casual relationship with music about a year ago and my current listening — the only difference is the guitar hanging on my wall getting picked up and played.
Until last summer, I fell in and out of listening to music and didn’t practice the guitar consistently, even though I’ve known how to play for many years. Ever since the beginning of last school year when I decided to take World Music as a freshman, I’ve appreciated music to a new degree. I’ve discovered a new world of sound in both our performance pieces and my recreational listening.
After practicing with the band for four hours a week and practicing for performances, I developed an inner fondness for music. Picking out guitar licks and bass lines from every song I hear, I find myself even deciding whether our world music band could play songs I hear (the answer is yes, most of the time). Because the truth is, I love that moment when playing with other musicians that becomes the flow of the song, not just reading notes on a page. That’s a lot of what it takes to be a musician.
While everyone enjoys music in their own way, they can take a moment to think about strengthening their enjoyment of listening. I recommend paying attention to the “moods” of your music taste and think about how songs evoke different emotions. There is no better way to do that than to learn how to play an instrument or join a music class. You don’t have to be a composer to unlock the potential of understanding music as you go about your life.
Just like a deeper appreciation for art is fostered from being an artist and an interest in sports is developed from being an athlete, you have a stronger recognition and appreciation for music when you play an instrument.