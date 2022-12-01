Finals — a six-letter word that makes “the most wonderful time of the year” feel so much less … wonderful. Every year, students from seventh grade on spend the holiday season prepping for major tests and projects that usually constitute a large part of their grades for the semester.

Finals might start in middle school, but the real stress happens when your grades start to show up on your high school transcript. As a freshman, that didn’t seem too relevant, but now that I’m a senior, I am eternally grateful for my overachieving and perfectionist personality.

Without it, I’m not entirely sure I would be happy with the transcript I’m submitting to colleges. Since final exams in seven subjects happen in one week, it’s reasonable for students to get overwhelmed. Perfectionism is overall unhealthy; however, for classes like English, perfectionism motivates me to edit my analysis essays until I satisfy my expectations. Whereas with biology and math exams, my perfectionism leads me to many pathways of studying, such as videos, mini-presentations and voice recordings; multiple ways of studying reinforce my knowledge and understanding.

Fernanda Rodas is a senior at Mandela International Magnet School. She can be contacted at rodas.fer09@gmail.com.

