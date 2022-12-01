Finals — a six-letter word that makes “the most wonderful time of the year” feel so much less … wonderful. Every year, students from seventh grade on spend the holiday season prepping for major tests and projects that usually constitute a large part of their grades for the semester.
Finals might start in middle school, but the real stress happens when your grades start to show up on your high school transcript. As a freshman, that didn’t seem too relevant, but now that I’m a senior, I am eternally grateful for my overachieving and perfectionist personality.
Without it, I’m not entirely sure I would be happy with the transcript I’m submitting to colleges. Since final exams in seven subjects happen in one week, it’s reasonable for students to get overwhelmed. Perfectionism is overall unhealthy; however, for classes like English, perfectionism motivates me to edit my analysis essays until I satisfy my expectations. Whereas with biology and math exams, my perfectionism leads me to many pathways of studying, such as videos, mini-presentations and voice recordings; multiple ways of studying reinforce my knowledge and understanding.
My GPA has remained relatively high throughout the years because I learned to understand the benefits of changing my study method. However, the effect of finals on my semester grade varied throughout the years, ranging between 15 percent to 40 percent of my final grade. However, each teacher also considers homework assignments, daily participation and tests. According to Psychology Today, this encourages the spacing effect — students repeatedly study cumulative material from the semester and retain the information long-term. Refreshing what students have done throughout the semester ensures a genuine and successful education.
Finals, though stressful, are a healthy way to track intellectual development, which is crucial to improving in any subject area.
As a student at Mandela International Magnet School, the timeline of my first semester finals has always been split into two sections: the week and two days before Thanksgiving break and two weeks before winter break. From seventh to 10th grade, my teachers did this so we’d be less stressed during finals week. Some might say it extended the stress for longer than needed, me included.
After COVID-19 sent many of us into remote learning, my school redesigned how finals are scheduled. Finals week is now just four days, each with only three hours.
Because our days end at noon, there is time to study for the next day’s finals. Additionally, with teacher approval, some finals, such as English, can be drafted before class and finalized during the period. However, in an International Baccalaureate program like Mandela, junior and senior year finals are slightly different from the rest of the grades, as our finals also include practice tests for International Baccalaureate exams that we will take at the end of senior year.
Over the years, I learned to use the time after a finals day productively, giving me enough time to prepare for the following final. Though the finals schedule in other schools may be different, my school does a great job of encouraging its students during finals week. The shortened schedule, if used productively, does help reduce stress levels.
At the end of the day, finals week only takes up a couple days of your life. Try your best and study. Once your finals are over, you have no control over what happens next.
Remember to breathe; you will be fine.
Fernanda Rodas is a senior at Mandela International Magnet School. She can be contacted at rodas.fer09@gmail.com.