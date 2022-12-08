Mental health is a universal concern, especially for teenagers. While Gen Z is statistically physically safer than the generations that came before — less likely to get in a car crash or to have tasted alcohol, according to psychology professor Jean M. Twenge — members of the generation are experiencing higher rates of depression and anxiety. And according to Twenge in a 2017 article for The Atlantic, a major increase in screen time could have a lot to do with it.
Now that temperatures are colder, and the winter stress of finals and the holidays are coming up, it can feel harder than ever to step away from technology.
In response to that sense of stress and mental illness our generation struggles with, and as part of my work as a United States Youth Ambassador to Ecuador this past summer, I’ve compiled a list of suggestions for coping with daily stressors that invite teens to step away from computers and phones.
Prioritize your sleep schedule
Going to bed and waking up at around the same time each day and sleeping at least eight hours per day is the most important way to keep your physical and mental condition in top shape. Extreme sleep deprivation is defined as less than seven hours of sleep per night for teenagers, and a Stanford Medicine study found 87 percent of teens get “far less” than the recommended eight to 10 hours of sleep per night. This is dangerous because according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sleep deprivation leads to higher risk of obesity, diabetes, injuries, poor mental health, and problems with attention and behavior. In essence, not sleeping enough can lower concentration, reducing academic performance and increasing stress levels, especially around finals week.
Exercise
Numerous studies over time have shown: Exercise releases endorphins in the brain, leading to increased happiness and lower stress levels. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends young people ages 6-17 exercise for at least 60 minutes a day.
Talk to someone you trust
When you’re experiencing stress — be it through school or a conflict with family or friends — venting can be a helpful way to communicate the stress without a specific solution in mind, although eventually processing toward a solution is also important. According to researchers at UCLA, “affect labeling,” or putting feelings into words, is long known to reduce the stress hormones the brain releases in emotional situations. It can be helpful to brainstorm a list of people, adults and peers you know you can turn to when the going gets tough.
Create time to do things you enjoy
Pick up a new hobby, like playing an instrument, reading, making art, etc. This could also be time to hang out with friends or hike in the mountains — anything you enjoy. According to Psychology Today, hobbies help relieve stress and build up your self-esteem by reminding you you’re more than just a job or your schoolwork.
Go outside (or in the winter, try getting some plants)
A 2014 Medical College of Wisconsin study found that people who lived in green areas experienced less depression, anxiety and stress. So freshen up your space with greenery and plant some trees in your yard. In the winter, getting some fresh air, even just a step outside, can be a boost for your productivity.
Journal
Research shows people who write about things they are proud of or grateful for experience less anxiety. Try brainstorming a list of people or life events you feel grateful for, or writing a journal entry about some of your top accomplishments. Some people like to write out three things they’re grateful for each day.
Create time to be mindful
People who take even a few minutes to practice mindfulness by tuning into the present moment through simple activities like deep breathing and meditation experience less mental distress. The National Institute of Health links mindfulness meditation and boosts within the brain regions that handle memory, learning and emotion. One institute-funded researcher reported mindfulness practices “reduce anxiety and hostility among urban youth,” leading to reduced stress, fewer fights and better relationships.
Now that hostility can happen online — anywhere, at any time — lowering its grasp on teens’ mindsets is key to a kinder, more relaxed future. Mindfulness isn’t just meditation, though; find ways that work for you. Some people find walking (could be cross-country skiing in the winter) is the best space for them to be mindful while others cut social media, put their phone in the other room or take some deep breaths.
Laugh more
Laughing and smiling release dopamine, endorphins and serotonin in the brain, resulting in a boosted mood and relaxation instead of stress. Tried and true methods: ice skating with a friend (inevitably laughable); hanging out with pets (especially dogs); or watching a limited, healthy amount of social media videos — but be careful not to waste too much time on the app.
Stretch
Fitness expert and doctors agree: Stretching helps you feel better physically, and in turn helps relieve emotional stress held in muscle tissue. In a 2020 interview with HuffPost, orthopedic physical therapist Karena Wu emphasized that static stretches are especially alleviating. Some easy static stretches include the standing forward fold (back and hamstrings), the sitting butterfly (inner thigh) and the standing quad stretch.
In the same article, fitness expert Kelvin Gary recommended holding static stretches for a slow count to five on the inhale and an exhale while counting back down to one to improve focus and incorporate mindful breathing.
Listen to music
Researchers at Stanford University have found listening to music could change brain function to the same extent as medication, especially as a stress reliever. Both upbeat and slow-tempo music — happy, fast-paced tunes boost optimism and lend a positive attitude, while relaxing music can “quiet your mind” and help you feel “soothed,” according to counselors at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Take a shower
Being warm has been proven to not only relax your muscles but also your thoughts, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to workplace “wellness” provider Wellness Workdays.