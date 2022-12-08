Mental health is a universal concern, especially for teenagers. While Gen Z is statistically physically safer than the generations that came before — less likely to get in a car crash or to have tasted alcohol, according to psychology professor Jean M. Twenge — members of the generation are experiencing higher rates of depression and anxiety. And according to Twenge in a 2017 article for The Atlantic, a major increase in screen time could have a lot to do with it.

Now that temperatures are colder, and the winter stress of finals and the holidays are coming up, it can feel harder than ever to step away from technology.

In response to that sense of stress and mental illness our generation struggles with, and as part of my work as a United States Youth Ambassador to Ecuador this past summer, I’ve compiled a list of suggestions for coping with daily stressors that invite teens to step away from computers and phones.

Bodhi Lewis is a sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School, contact him at bodhi.lewis@mandelainternationalschool.us.

Popular in the Community