In this COVID-19 environment, we must constantly navigate hiccups that come from adjusting to learning online and working remotely. With social-distancing practices at play, maintaining a social life is equally difficult, leading to more video games and midday movies.
Inevitably, we find ourselves spending more time than ever alone inside our homes, staring at screens.
While we certainly cannot control the coronavirus pandemic, we can control our reaction. It’s important to keep a cool and collected mind so we can navigate the problems we face efficiently and logically. But how do we calm ourselves down? One word: exercise.
Stress is unavoidable these days, but it’s also unproductive. Through exercise, one can help alleviate anxiety, anger and exhaustion, and one will ultimately become healthier, happier and more productive.
Exercise is an immersive activity that can help you take your mind off what’s causing negative emotions. Plus, it’s important after a long day of work to get your blood flowing, stretch your muscles and encourage your brain to release what I call the “happy chemicals,” such as endorphins and adrenaline. With more flexible schedules than before the pandemic, you might even consider taking a break in the middle of the day to work out. This helps you refresh and return to work with new perspective and energy. Getting your blood pumping before or after work can be just as beneficial. Even just going for a short walk around the neighborhood gives you a boost.
For me, I often get hung up on something that I need to do. Instead of sitting around and stressing about it, I usually take a break to go out for a breath of fresh air and just try to relax. Exercise can be a good opportunity to reflect.
I find that as schoolwork becomes more and more demanding, I have had less and less time to go out and do something active. But I’ve found a quick solution!
Something I recently started doing during class is lifting weights. When I don’t have time to do anything else, it helps relieve some of the frustration and stress from the task at hand.
While I’d argue that it’s still critical to get outdoors for fresh air at some point during the day, finding a quick activity indoors that lets you multitask while you work or study is a great release. This allows you to also stay presentable and clean for any online video calls — plus you’ll have some new muscle to show off afterward! Some other activities you can try while attending a lecture or meeting could be stationary biking or stretching.
Whether you need a stress release or not, exercise can be a positive boost on any day! Getting your blood pumping and heart beating will bring you joy and motivation. You can set goals to achieve, push yourself further and improve your attention span — all very important for cracking the work you need to get done.
