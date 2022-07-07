It is always slightly amusing, concerning and disgusting when someone loses it and acts like a maniac in public.
We feel a tinge of secondhand embarrassment for someone who is blissfully unaware of their behavior. We tell ourselves we are not that person — at least we hope not. What if we had an absolute tantrum over the smallest inconvenience?
Perhaps my salad has too much dressing?
Is that car parked illegally?
What are those kids doing?
Where is the manager?
A lot of people have no clue as to what a “Karen” is; we have the internet, the great divider of generations, to thank for that. Everyone, regardless of their generation, should know what a “Karen” is and how to avoid being one.
The term is widely considered to have surfaced in the mid-2010s in Black communities to describe the stereotype of the aggressive, sometimes racist, white soccer moms. Amusingly enough, the stereotypical behavior of a “Karen” became synonymous with a bleached-blonde hairstyle and the perception of generational entitlement and racism of the aging baby boomer generation.
Karen was one of the most popular names from 1957 to 1966, and it stuck as the way to satirize entitled middle-aged white women. It’s catchy and became a convenient way to describe those who engage in racially charged aggression, nosy behavior and those trying to create problems where none exists.
There are plenty of popular examples of this. There is the “Central Park Karen” based on an incident in which a white woman called the police on a Black man who was birdwatching.
“BBQ Becky” emerged when a family had the police called on them for barbecuing in the park. In Minneapolis, a 13-year-old’s hot dog stand led a neighbor to call the cops.
Kids, younger adults and teenagers are often harassed in public for simply being kids. Unfortunately, I have noticed they are often targets because of an inability to stand up for themselves and a misconceived notion they are engaged in degenerate activity.
Thanks to social networking apps like Reddit and Twitter, the term “Karen” exploded in popular use and is now used to describe any individual who fits the archetype of making a scene, loudly demanding to see the manager, causing a massive inconvenience for others out of their own interest or just acting entitled about one’s beliefs.
The satirization of the stereotype has been widely popular with Gen Z and millennials, and for good reason! High schoolers and college students are the face of the service industry, and entitled customers are very popular to complain about. Stories are going to be shared and viral videos become the subject of memes, particularly during the pandemic when videos of customers refusing to wear masks and creating a scene went viral (forgive the pun).
Some people feel attacked by the use of the term, in particular after it has been linked to political views, racial prejudice and a refusal to follow pandemic guidelines. There have been countermovements that have pushed back against the term’s use.
It is important to clarify that “Karen” is used to condemn certain behaviors people really do not like. It is not to make fun of anyone named Karen, but rather to describe those who need to watch their entitled behavior. If you or someone you know is called a “Karen,” take it as an opportunity for an introspective reflection at your behavior and try to exercise a bit of humility.
Try some restraint, don’t find a reason to call the police on your neighbors, be respectful of those who are providing a service to you and mind your own business — all good philosophies to live by.