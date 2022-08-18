Attention high schoolers: We book nerds here at Generation Next are going to help you get through your monotonous English syllabus with original summaries on three books that frequently make an appearance, since your teachers are reading the SparkNotes and know if you’re copying it.
Major spoilers ahead, obviously.
What you might notice about books that are popular in high school English classes is that many of them are authored by white men — an overwhelming theme in many syllabuses. Our English classes are begging for more female writers, writers of color and writers who weren’t born wealthy in the 19th century.
If you’re looking to diversify your English syllabus or suggest to a teacher or school they do so, here are a few phenomenal writers who are often left out of the classroom, in no particular order: Amanda Lovelace, Toni Morrison, Haruki Murakami, Emily St. John Mandel, Gabby Rivera, Malala Yousafzai, Sara Novic and Margaret Atwood.
If I didn’t hit anything on your syllabus, look out for a second edition of this series.
‘The Great Gatsby’ (1925) by F. Scott Fitzgerald
In one sentence: Dramatic rich people party hard and ponder the American dream before the stock market crash of 1929.
This story begins through the lens of Nick Carraway — the narrator of the book whose name isn’t revealed until the end of Chapter 1 — who I personally believe has an admiration and affection for title character Jay Gatsby that borders on legitimate attraction. Regardless of whether that fan theory is true, Nick briefly dates a woman named Jordan Baker, whose appearance he describes as masculine and muscled.
The neighborhoods: All of Nick’s connection to the “new money” neighborhood of West Egg is through the more “old money” neighborhood of East Egg in Long Island, N.Y., where residents thrive on generational wealth. That’s where his cousin, Daisy Buchanan, lives with her immensely wealthy husband, Tom Buchanan. The first time readers see Tom and Daisy together, he hits her.
Meet Daisy: Daisy was once romantically involved with Gatsby, who still has feelings for her. At least part of his wealthy persona is made to impress Daisy, who he has objectified and romanticized to a point that she is ultimately unable to live up to. Gatsby and Tom both ask Daisy to marry them, but Daisy marries Tom for status and wealth after he gifts her an expensive necklace.
The man of the hour: Plenty of rumors and myths surround Gatsby, and some of which he touts as facts, like that he went to Oxford and comes from a family with money. Others, like that he killed a man and makes his own alcohol during Prohibition (that one’s true), he does nothing to disprove. In Chapter 6, Nick learns Jay Gatsby was born James Gatz, and acquired his lust for wealth working as an assistant to the affluent Dan Cody, who tried and failed to pass his fortune to Gatsby upon his death.
The narrator: At the very end of Chapter 3, it’s revealed the book is Nick’s journal, that he’s consciously writing and rereading it. He thinks he is a reliable narrator, as “[he is] one of the few honest people that [he has] ever known.” One can make the case Nick is not a reliable narrator because he’s a bit of a misanthrope that puts Gatsby on a pedestal.
Spoiler alert: Nick learns early on Tom is having an affair with a woman named Myrtle Wilson. Myrtle’s husband, George, aware his wife is unfaithful, locks her inside their apartment above his car repair shop. She escapes and runs into the road, where Daisy — unaware of the affair — hits her with a car. Tom never realizes it was Daisy who killed Myrtle, as both the selfish Daisy and the lovestruck Gatsby claim it was Gatsby behind the wheel.
This series of events is perhaps a reference to earlier in the novel, when Jordan Baker remarked that it’s fine that Daisy’s a terrible driver, because “it takes two to make an accident.”
As revenge, George goes to Gatsby’s house and shoots him, leaving his corpse floating in the pool for Nick to find.
Nick holds a small funeral for Gatsby, which is attended only by Gatsby’s servants and father.
The book ends with Nick reflecting on the extent to which Gatsby lived the American dream while gazing at a green light across the river.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ (1960) by Harper Lee
In one sentence: Racism, prejudice and violence in a Great Depression-area small Alabama town, as told by an elementary school student.
Our main character, Scout Finch, is just 6 when the book starts, although everyone outside her family calls her by her first name: Jean Louise. It ends when she’s 8, after watching her father, an attorney, during a tragic trial based on false, racist allegations that lead to the death of an innocent man.
The themes: While the language is not simple, it isn’t dense either. The deeper meaning of the text lies in its exploration of racism, classism and misogyny. Scout, a white girl in Great Depression-era Alabama, is herself frustrated by the misogyny, but by the end of the book is resigned to classism and becomes a perpetrator of racism.
And while the book was once banned in some schools for its language and discussion of sexual assault, some scholars today find it problematic because of its simplification of racism through a largely white lens.
The leads: The starting and closing paragraphs of the novel are about Scout’s older brother, Jeremy, who goes by Jem. The Finch siblings’ favorite pastime is gossiping about their neighbors, Nathan and his son “Boo” Radley, who occupy a haunted-seeming house. Boo becomes important later.
Supporting cast: The siblings are raised by their single father, a lawyer named Atticus, and a housekeeper named Calpurnia who is Black and was born on the Finch’s generational land, Finch’s Landing. Atticus is considered wealthy for their town and well-educated. Scout reveres him, calling him “Atticus’’ in her head and “sir” out loud.
In Chapter 9, Scout and her family visit her Aunt Alexandra and rude cousin Francis who live on Finch’s Landing. Alexandra’s character comes back in Chapter 13 when she comes to live with Atticus, Jem and Scout, claiming the two children need a female presence in their upbringing. However, Scout suspects this is actually because she’s having issues with her husband.
The Finch siblings have one friend their age, Dill Harris. He declares himself Scout’s fiancé and, in middle of the book, he runs away to live with Scout’s family.
The narration: The story is told almost entirely like it’s happening as Scout narrates, though a few occasions break this rhythm. Once, Scout eavesdrops on a conversation between her father and her Uncle Jack, where Atticus says he hopes Scout and Jem will be strong enough to withstand the disgust and whispered fury of the whole town as a result of Atticus defending a Black man.
Scout tells the reader she wouldn’t understand until “later” that her father knew she was listening and wanted her to hear what he’d said.
The villains: The Ewell family is the most looked down upon a white family could be in Maycomb, Ala., where the book takes place. The family, headed by a single alcoholic father named Bob, lives on the edge of town and keeps farm animals. Most notably to Scout, the Ewell children only go to school on the first day, in order to avoid being truants. Burris Ewell was in Scout’s class for one day in Chapter 2.
Spoiler alert: The book approaches its crux when the Ewell patriarch, Bob, accuses one of the family’s neighbors, a Black man and father of three named Tom Robertson, of raping the eldest Ewell child, Mayella.
A trial takes place in Chapter 18 for Mayella’s testimony and Chapter 19 for Tom’s. During the trial, Atticus cross-examines Mayella and Bob’s recollection of what happened the night of the alleged rape. In the trial, Dill is upset Tom is being treated far worse than the Ewells, being put on display by Mr. Gilmer, the prosecutor. Scout is unbothered, and essentially tells Dill that Tom deserves it with disturbing, racist nonchalance.
Robertson’s innocence comes out early in the trial, when Atticus tricks Bob into admitting Mayella was hit on the right side of her face, therefore by a left-handed person. Tom has no left hand; it was mauled in a cotton gin when he was a child. Even though Tom is found guilty and sentenced to death, Bob Ewell still seeks revenge on Atticus for revealing he beats his children and attacks the Finch children, mauling Jem’s left arm.
The two are saved by the ever-mysterious Boo Radley.
‘Snow Crash’ (1992) by Neal Stephenson
In one sentence: A picture of 1990s American life after the WORST case scenario of inflation.
This book is like three different books. First it’s like an F-bomb-laden predecessor to Ernest Cline’s 2011 Ready Player One. Then it’s more like a mix between an ultra-modern story and an ancient Sumerian myth before it all ends in destruction with a 1990s-era dystopian, cyberpunk Los Angeles as a backdrop.
The leads: The main character, Hiro Protagonist, calls himself “The Deliverator” because of his job delivering pizza for a place called Uncle Enzo’s. Uncle Enzo runs the Mafia but doesn’t really get his hands dirty until much later in the story.
Hiro’s coworker, YT, short for “yours truly,” is also an important main character, but we never learn her real name. While Hiro is clearly a young adult man, YT is just 15. Her mother worries about the dangers of her daughter’s job, to the extent she can be while being a checked-out parent who works for the government under constant surveillance.
The “Fed” catches on when YT informs her mother of the eponymous computer virus, “Snow Crash.” Her mom gets into trouble at work and is forced to complete a polygraph in Chapter 38 where she has to say she does not believe in Snow Crash. YT stops filling her mother in and instead destroys her computer.
Language: Snow Crash is a computer virus that spreads to the brain via the optic nerve and turns victims into controllable pseudo-zombies, soon killing them. Blood of the infected is sold as a drug, also called Snow Crash. Other important pieces of vocabulary for this read are “nam-shub,” which is any sort of godly spell, and “me,” used to mean divine power.
The librarian: Hiro turns to his ex-girlfriend and one of the creators of the “MetaVerse,” Juanita Marquez, in hopes she will know something about Snow Crash. Juanita leads Hiro to myths about the Sumerian goddess Inanna, and the legend of the Tower of Babel, in which she fooled another Sumerian god, Enki, and took all of his “me” after he used a “nam-shub” to create multiple languages. Enki destroyed any universal language among humans to preserve linguistic diversity and avoid any one person having too much power. Thus enters the theme that religion is a drug.
Spoiler alert: It is learned Enki’s “nam-shub” was excavated by a man named L. Bob Rife, who used it to create Snow Crash. Because if all of humanity can be controlled by one “me,” a single person could control the world. At the end of the book, Hiro blows up Rife’s mega-yacht and kills him.
Juanita’s ex-husband, Da5id, thinks he has enough knowledge of Snow Crash to not let it affect him, but he has a stroke and falls into a coma after being exposed to the virus. Da5id and Hiro have a friendship that started before and lasted longer than their respective romantic relationships with Juanita. At the end of the book, Hiro and Juanita decide to get back together while Da5id is in a coma. Not cool.