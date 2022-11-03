Let’s clear something up right away. My expectations were high. Like I-bet-she’ll-win-a-Grammy, everyone-will-be-singing-this-for-the-next-year, I-will-find-my-new-favorite-song-tonight high when Taylor Swift’s 10th album, Midnights, dropped Oct. 21.
I’m a huge Swiftie, but as I played through Midnights, I was taken aback by the new sound and language. However, it’s been out for over a week, and the album is growing on me every day. Much of Taylor Swift’s music and public persona comes with a social bandwagon, although I don’t think I’m giving in to any sort of pressure saying it’s good. It genuinely is.
Few people shared in my slight disappointment, as all my friends love it, and the album already has sparked numerous internet trends. I always love when Swift releases a new album for two main reasons. One: Everything up until now has been fantastic. Two: With each new release, it becomes more culturally appropriate to be as much of a Swiftie as I am.
Her music is versatile and powerful, and she both points out that much of the music industry is a boys club while trying to dismantle it.
Midnights featured more cursing than most of Swift’s albums. There’s not necessarily anything wrong with that, but I don’t think a lyricist like Swift needs it. On Midnights, Swift sings both “snow on the beach, weird but [expletive] beautiful” and later, “I’ll stare directly into the sun, but never the mirror,” proving her lyrical genius doesn’t need cussing to be powerful.
However, my favorite track, ”Maroon,” is also explicit in its language, and super cathartic for it. Much of the popular music today is far more profane than Swift’s and often doesn’t receive censorship by way of feedback.
While this initially made me feel like perhaps this album is less intimate, Swift opens up much more about her insecurities in Midnights. Referring to herself as the too-tall “monster on the hill” in “Anti-Hero,” a whole song about how it “must be exhausting” to love her. In “Mastermind,” she spends some time buying into the narrative that she’s scheming and controlling, while “Midnight Rain” does casually address the desires for fame she was previously bashed for.
It may be that the songs all come from different points, but Midnights felt less thematic than other albums and eras. The title of the album, while a relatively common word, is said throughout many of the songs, which made the theme of the album feel more forced.
The sound is more electronic than her other albums, but many tracks deliver the familiar dark pop sound Swifties haven’t heard since her 2017 comeback album, Reputation.
As you progress through the album, you’ll find the strongest tracks are pretty much consolidated at the beginning. It’s not just me who feels this way; as of the publishing of this story, the six most-played songs on the album on Apple Music were also its first six.
In short: Was I disappointed? A little, at first, yeah. But like all of Swift’s discography, was Midnights still fantastic? Definitely.