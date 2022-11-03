emma

Generation Next staff writer Emma Meyers poses with her new vinyl copy of Taylor Swift’s latest release Midnights.

Let’s clear something up right away. My expectations were high. Like I-bet-she’ll-win-a-Grammy, everyone-will-be-singing-this-for-the-next-year, I-will-find-my-new-favorite-song-tonight high when Taylor Swift’s 10th album, Midnights, dropped Oct. 21.

I’m a huge Swiftie, but as I played through Midnights, I was taken aback by the new sound and language. However, it’s been out for over a week, and the album is growing on me every day. Much of Taylor Swift’s music and public persona comes with a social bandwagon, although I don’t think I’m giving in to any sort of pressure saying it’s good. It genuinely is.

Few people shared in my slight disappointment, as all my friends love it, and the album already has sparked numerous internet trends. I always love when Swift releases a new album for two main reasons. One: Everything up until now has been fantastic. Two: With each new release, it becomes more culturally appropriate to be as much of a Swiftie as I am.

Emma Meyers is a senior at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emmawritingacc@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community