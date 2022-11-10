Supreme Court Affirmative Action

Harvard students Shruthi Kumar, left, and Muskaan Arshad, join a rally with other activists as the Supreme Court last month hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions.

 J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

The Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments last week from both Harvard University and University of North Carolina attorneys in lengthy oral defenses regarding affirmative action in their admission processes. Given the political leanings of the court, the results of the UNC and Harvard cases could lead to the elimination of affirmative action within these prestigious organizations and beyond, and possibly lead to the favoring of legacy admissions.

Affirmative action is the practice of implementing procedures and policies designed to eliminate discrimination or remedy past discrimination against historically marginalized groups of people, such as women or people of color, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute. When it comes to colleges specifically, a 1978 Supreme Court ruling used the Equal Protection Clause under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to determine race could be considered as one of many factors — like special musical ability or family alumni status — during the admissions process.

To no one’s surprise, the mostly conservative panel of current Supreme Court justices appears to be swaying toward overturning affirmative action in the college admissions process — although the court has until June to officially announce its rulings.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School, contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com

