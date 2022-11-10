Harvard students Shruthi Kumar, left, and Muskaan Arshad, join a rally with other activists as the Supreme Court last month hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions.
The Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments last week from both Harvard University and University of North Carolina attorneys in lengthy oral defenses regarding affirmative action in their admission processes. Given the political leanings of the court, the results of the UNC and Harvard cases could lead to the elimination of affirmative action within these prestigious organizations and beyond, and possibly lead to the favoring of legacy admissions.
Affirmative action is the practice of implementing procedures and policies designed to eliminate discrimination or remedy past discrimination against historically marginalized groups of people, such as women or people of color, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute. When it comes to colleges specifically, a 1978 Supreme Court ruling used the Equal Protection Clause under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to determine race could be considered as one of many factors — like special musical ability or family alumni status — during the admissions process.
To no one’s surprise, the mostly conservative panel of current Supreme Court justices appears to be swaying toward overturning affirmative action in the college admissions process — although the court has until June to officially announce its rulings.
The Equal Protection Clause requires states to practice equal protection and effectively deems segregation of any kind illegal. Affirmative action is but a branch of this, as it is concentrated to help students from marginalized communities and give them as close to equal chances as possible as students who might live one or two ZIP codes away from their prospective school of choice.
The disbanding of these policies could affect all marginalized groups across the country, including New Mexico’s 66 percent minority population.
Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. University of North Carolina, as these cases are formally called, are lawsuits alleging discrimination against Asian American students at Harvard in admissions for undergrad and challenge the use of socioeconomic factors in admissions at UNC. These cases, filed by Students for Fair Admissions — a group headed by Republican author and professor Edward Blum — are asking for review of 2003 ruling Grutter v. Bollinger, which upheld the 1978 ruling in an attempt to help get institutions to better reflect the U.S. population but also set an unofficial timeline for how long affirmative action would be needed.
With New Mexico’s bottom-of-the-nation ranking in education and low high school graduation rates, Ivy League-dreaming students in our state may just have to work even harder to attend. Harvard, for example, offers close to full financial aid for students who gain admission, but what if admission is impossible to achieve?
During the hearing last week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson methodically proposed two hypotheticals to University of North Carolina representative Patrick Strawbridge. Who would be more likely to gain admission: A white student with five generations of their family who attended UNC or a Black student with five generations of family in North Carolina who are descendents of enslaved people?
Strawbridge beat around the bush with his response, clearly annoying Justice Jackson.
“If the only difference is between a white student and a black student, I don’t think the Equal Protection Clause permits the admissions decision to hinge on that,” he responded.
But what Strawbridge conveniently didn’t mention is that in lieu of race being a factor, legacy — like having five generations of family be alums of the school — would remain as one in a hypothetical situation like Jackson presented, where members of the Black student’s family wouldn’t have even had the chance to apply to UNC until 1951.
The oldest university in the U.S., UNC was founded in the late 1700s and even closed during Reconstruction following the Civil War. Black scholars have had significantly less time to build a legacy at UNC than white students have.
One of many prestigious Eastern colleges that students aspire to attend, UNC has a student body that remains 59 percent white. Even as Students for Fair Admissions accuses the school of prioritizing race above all else, it seems to teeter on the effectiveness of its affirmative action program. The school itself claims race weighs into a “very small percentage of decisions,” at 1.2 percent for in-state and 5.1 percent for out-of-state students, a fitting percentage for a prestigious school, yet concerning.
If affirmative action were overturned by the Supreme Court, not only would marginalized groups within the country be affected, but difficult admissions into these prestigious schools would become even harder for these groups. In a time when diversity is a need for college campuses, slimmer minority admission rates aren’t the ideal. According to the Center for American Progress, affirmative action is but a factor in eventual social mobility and equitable admissions, to better represent our nation in our highest institutions.
During arguments, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued checking the race box alone doesn’t get a student into an elite university. Justice Sotomayor has previously referred to herself as a “perfect affirmative action child” when speaking to students at Michigan State University in 2018.
Daughter of Puerto Rican-born parents and raised in the projects of New York City, Justice Sotomayor, who has degrees from Princeton and Yale, alluded to the fact some students of color truly do deserve to study at these colleges, and affirmative action is a keystone in getting these bright minds into Ivy League schools and other comparable institutions.
However, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh appear to be looking at the Grutter v. Bollinger ruling to allow race-conscious admissions for 25 years, ending in 2028.
In the majority opinion for that case, then-Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote, “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest [in student body diversity] approved today.”
Despite that timeline penned roughly 20 years ago, our nation is nowhere near the equity needed for race-blind admissions. Different groups of students just don’t have the same education or social opportunities — maybe one day they will, but they don’t yet.
Harvard claims to use a holistic approach when considering applicants. While there might not be a clear standing on affirmative action’s future, it is needed in today’s times. The U.S. is heading into a racial and therefore social renaissance where Spanish will be spoken by 1 in 3 people, according to Forbes. We will see more people of color in positions of power, and it is time for our most prestigious and esteemed higher education institutions to follow suit.