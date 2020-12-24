This year's been busy for one of the best rappers of all time.
At the start of the year, Marshall Mathers, known by his rapper name Eminem, released his 11th studio album, Music to be Murdered By, which was arguably one of the best albums he’d produced in years. Since its release, Eminem has hopped on other artists' projects, including “COFFIN” by Jessie Reyez, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady” by Kid Cudi, and “Friday Night Cipher” by Big Sean. Now, he's wrapping up this unprecedented year with a surprise sequel to his January album, Music to be Murdered By — Side B.
So the question is: Does this sequel album beat its predecessor?
In all the collaborative songs Eminem worked on this year, he seemed to take on a calmer, more steady rap style — a demeanor that was warming us up for this new album. Compared to his typical style, he dials back on the fast raps and makes sure every single bar is clear and understood. This makes for a more quality experience for listeners.
Speaking of his bars, I genuinely think Side B features Eminem's best lyrics to date. I feel like the song “Alfred’s Theme” is his best work, lyrically speaking, to date. I’d never been this giddy listening to rap before, but every line in “Alfred’s Theme” amazed me. The line "call me Santa Claus, ‘cause at the present, I outrap them all," for example, made me cheer aloud in my bedroom.
Throughout Side B, Eminem consistently talks about how he believes it's impossible for him to be "canceled," which makes me wonder if that’s something he wants to prove to his audience. He also touches on COVID-19 quite a bit with a humorous attitude: “They say these bars are like COVID, you get them right off the bat," and “Before I check the mic, I give it an extra swipe with a Lysol disinfectant wipe.”
From start to finish, this album really feels like Eminem just being the authentic rap genius he's always been.
In Eminem's last couple of albums before Music to be Murdered By, he sounded like he was just trying to please people. In his newer work, however, he sounds like he doesn't really care what others think; he's just having fun. He returns to his more goofy roots in this 36-track LP; a lot of it reminds me of older albums like The Eminem Show from 2002 and Relapse in 2009.
Compared to the first Music to be Murdered By, Side B includes a consistent theme and fresh stylistic features.Dr. Dre makes his first rap appearance in years on “Guns Blazing," and Skylar Grey comes in with a great hook on “Black Magic."
Still, the album isn’t without its flaws. With a more toned down attitude, some beats suffer a more boring sound. Besides “Alfred’s Theme,” “Tone Deaf,” “Discombobulated” and “Killer," the rest of the beats featured are pretty meh. Like, the sound works, but it doesn't make me go crazy like those other four do.
Also, Eminem gets sort of repetitive with puns. He basically copied and pasted certain catchy bars from some of his old songs, rather than coming up with original quips. For example, in “Alfred’s Theme,” he reuses a line from his 2013 song “Love Game" that raps “You can suck a softball through a straw,” changing the lyrics to “She could suck a basketball through a plastic straw."
Would I say this album is better than its predecessor? It did fix the main issues I had with the first Music to be Murdered By (read my review for it here), and I think Side B has a unique sound that Em should definitely stick with.
Really, the album shouldn't be Side B, because it's actually superior. If this is only the beginning of a new and improved Eminem, I cannot wait for his next LP.
