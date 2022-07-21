111821ElectricCar_1.JPG

Francesco Crisafulli of Santa Fe plugs his car into a Tesla Supercharger in November. Electric vehicles are seen as the future of auto sales, but their prices remain out of reach for many in younger generations.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Unfortunately, cars are no longer being made for young people. Millennials and members of Generation Z are broke, and there are very few new cars that will reasonably cost under $20,000 on the market right now, especially after taxes. That cash figure is only growing, which is a concern for younger buyers looking to find a car on a budget, which many of us are.

The target demographic for new cars is largely retirees, with the majority of new-car buyers being over the age of 50. You can thank inflation for that. Younger generations haven’t been a serious part of the new-car market for some time, so what younger people want is not driving sales. Instead, we are left to buy mostly used vehicles.

Part of the high price is because cars now are crammed with a lot of superfluous technology. Every new model comes standard with all sorts of creature comforts like heated and air-conditioned seats, autonomous driving, and 24-inch touch screens that control your mirrors. BMW even recently started charging a monthly subscription fee for heated seats.

Ben Timm will be a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community