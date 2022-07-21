Francesco Crisafulli of Santa Fe plugs his car into a Tesla Supercharger in November. Electric vehicles are seen as the future of auto sales, but their prices remain out of reach for many in younger generations.
Unfortunately, cars are no longer being made for young people. Millennials and members of Generation Z are broke, and there are very few new cars that will reasonably cost under $20,000 on the market right now, especially after taxes. That cash figure is only growing, which is a concern for younger buyers looking to find a car on a budget, which many of us are.
The target demographic for new cars is largely retirees, with the majority of new-car buyers being over the age of 50. You can thank inflation for that. Younger generations haven’t been a serious part of the new-car market for some time, so what younger people want is not driving sales. Instead, we are left to buy mostly used vehicles.
Part of the high price is because cars now are crammed with a lot of superfluous technology. Every new model comes standard with all sorts of creature comforts like heated and air-conditioned seats, autonomous driving, and 24-inch touch screens that control your mirrors. BMW even recently started charging a monthly subscription fee for heated seats.
Electric vehicles represent the future of auto sales — or at least that is what the automotive industry wants — and the technology has a lot going for it. Electric motors are more efficient, powerful, quieter, cleaner and produce zero direct emissions, to name a few positives. But electric cars come with some red flags that are seriously concerning, Especially to younger buyers. And it is not just the outrageous costs.
Almost every car manufacturer wants to transition to production of all electric cars in the next five years. Big names like General Motors, Mercedes and Ford have pledged to go fully electric by the middle of this decade. This despite a complete lack of reliable or green electrical infrastructure, or the fact only 25 percent of car buyers actually want an electric vehicle, according to AAA. This figure is somehow reported on as a positive and a sign of progress, even though the majority of buyers are not behind it.
Part of the excitement is due to the environmental promise of electric vehicles. While the cars themselves are emissions free, plug-in vehicles don’t generate all their own electricity, and fossil fuels are still burned to charge them up. Thanks to the roadblocks and attitude surrounding clean energy in this country, such as nuclear power, a cleaner source of electricity seems unlikely to happen any time soon.
We lack the necessary infrastructure to supply power to these cars. Not to mention, there’s an environmental and human rights cost associated with manufacturing of the batteries that make these vehicles electric, which require rare earth elements like cobalt and lithium.
Many companies are justifying bold and possibly environmentally reckless moves with a promise that the technology will catch up. Yet, actions which support such promises have not manifested, such as ways to lower costs and sustainable manufacture of components such as batteries.
Longevity and high costs are another major concern for an electric future, especially once EVs go into the used car market. A Tesla battery replacement can cost upward of $10,000, and the warranty is up after eight years. That is fine if those in the target market for these vehicles can buy a new car every eight years. But an aging battery is a big risk for someone looking for an affordable used vehicle.
In cars where mechanical components are so deeply connected with computers, it is difficult to do any repairs yourself. Many have to go to the dealership to do even simple repairs. That is again something that isn’t necessarily affordable.
Rather than ditch all hope for the combustion engine and go in a direction that will make cars flat out unaffordable, car manufacturers should look to improve upon the internal combustion engine.
Make cars more efficient and greener using petroleum-alternative engines and hybrid technologies, which can recharge simply by driving. The technology is established and proven to be reliable and affordable. One might argue we are still using fossil fuels in our cars, and that is bad, but as long as electric cars are powered by coal, it’s definitely a more environmentally friendly option and better for our health.
Modern cars are quite clean thanks to strict EPA standards. Many put out cleaner air than what can be found in most big cities.
Companies seem almost embarrassed to sell hybrids, which is a shame because they have a lot of potential. Consumers don’t need the fastest car with all the bells and whistles. Good enough and affordable will do for most.
We need a car similar to the utility of the Volkswagen Beetle, an affordable car that is a cultural icon for the modern age. Demand will eventually necessitate an affordable and competitive option. It is just unfortunate that such a model does not exist right now, and we will have to wait.