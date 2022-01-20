If you’re a high school student applying to college this semester, the question of “What do you want to do?” is probably going to be everywhere you look.
The Common App, a system almost every student will use to apply to a university or college, will ask for students to pick a major or go in “undeclared.” I’ve been told the point of senior year is to give students options to explore, but I don’t know many people who have actually experienced any meaningful exploration of their identity during the final leg of high school and used it to make decisions about college.
Instead, it’s all about what you’re interested in right now. It may be too early to tell what your chosen degree should be. If you have no idea what you’re doing, that is fine.
If you’re nervous about what happens next, here are some tips from my experience.
Declare a major on your applications
There certainly is pressure to select a major rather than list “undeclared” on an application. Higher education is absurdly expensive, with out-of-state tuition in the United States sitting around the price of a new car each year, depending on where you go. That’s absurd, but declaring a major can help colleges determine what scholarships to award you. Fortunately, New Mexicans looking at staying in state have incredibly affordable tuition at under $10,000. The University of New Mexico is always a good choice.
That said, it seems pretty daunting to declare a major right off the bat. Some people grow up knowing they want to be doctors or mechanics, but others can only go off of a vague feeling of interest, without any meaningful experience in possible areas. I have a lot of hobbies and interests, and I had no clue what exactly I wanted to home in on. I went with mechanical engineering because it seemed like it had a good exit strategy, and I know a lot about automobiles. Now I am going with industrial design because I realized it could be more meaningful.
My advice is to shoot for a major that is as close as possible to right for you, a school within a feasible price range and a location with a lot of academic and recreational opportunities. That’s in part why I picked a state school. But have some backup options that also work for you because you might need them.
Don’t forget: You can still change your mind.
Explore, but knock out your prerequisites
If you do start college in a specific major, don’t put yourself on a one-way road that requires you to restart taking classes entirely if you change your mind. Often you are able to make your own schedule with total freedom over classes and times (unless you do what I did and join a “learning group” that organizes classes for you, then you might get stuck with a terrible schedule).
The moral of the story is to take time and have a small taste of what you are interested in.
Many departments require the same prerequisite courses, such as math or science, as well as general education requirements specific to each university, which are meant to ensure students are somewhat capable in subjects that our education overlords believe are good for us. Take those general classes first and sample the major-specific classes. It’s a good way to consider what you want.
Trust the process
College is going to be a lot different from high school. Your classes can be massive, and instruction can be a complete and disorganized mess — especially when multiple professors and teaching assistants are leading the same class. Other classes will be ridiculously hard, in order to cull out the students who cannot do the work. But look at the big picture going forward as you try out classes in your chosen major.
I found out very quickly that I liked the product-design and problem-solving aspects of mechanical engineering, but I did not enjoy the technicality of parameters and understanding how each individual bolt experiences stress. So now I am taking industrial design.
Had I not taken some classes in my declared major, I would not have known this. Some things will feel completely wrong with classes. Why do I have to learn some concepts that I will never use professionally? But picking a path will require some flexibility and moldability on your part. If it is only one class, have some trust in the process. Get through it if it sucks. Things might not work out or maybe it will be better once you settle in a bit, but you won’t know unless you try.
