Florida House Bill 1069, nicknamed the “Don’t Say Period Bill” is now in effect after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it in May. The bill was nicknamed after the spread of a viral video clip of its author, Rep. Stan McClain, confirming that, if passed, the bill would effectively shut down conversations about reproductive health, including menstruation, in public schools until sixth grade.
The “Don’t Say Period Bill,” is an eye-catching name, and it’s no wonder the bill captured so much media attention. Restricting instruction on sexual health in earlier grades would be devastating for girls who get their period before the sixth grade. However, the proposed amendment that would have set grade limits on conversations around sexual health doesn’t appear in the final version of the bill. In compensation, the law that passed is saturated with transphobic and homophobic sentiments.
In terms of the harm inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community, the new law — which went into effect earlier this month — dwarfs Florida’s 2022 “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, which passed last March and bars discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade. In fact, the new law acts as an extension of those rules by prohibiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from occurring in prekindergarten through grade 8, rather than kindergarten through third grade, according to the text.
In addition to requiring schools to center abstinence and the “benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage” in sexual health classes, the law also stipulates that educators in Florida’s public schools define “sex” as “the classification of a person as either female or male based on the organization of the body of such person for a specific reproductive role, as indicated by the person’s sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, and internal and external genitalia present at birth.”
Springboarding off this definition, the law goes on to claim that, “a person’s sex is an immutable biological trait,” and, “it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person’s sex.”
It’s not just classroom teaching that’s changing because of the new law. The law restricts access to confidential health care and information for students, requiring schools to report any change in mental, emotional or physical health services the student receives at school “to encourage a student to discuss issues relating to his or her well-being with his or her parents or to facilitate discussion of the issue with the parent.” The change has caused some districts to speculate employees will need to call parents if a student has questions about or is seeking help with issues like menstruation.
The loss of autonomy for students and school employees doesn’t stop there. The resulting law enforces an entirely new statute that prevents those in the public school system from being identified by their preferred pronouns. The law states that employees, students or contractors of public schools can’t be required to refer to another person at school using their pronouns or name, “if such personal title or pronouns do not correspond to that person’s sex.”
Along the same lines, employees or contractors of public schools cannot ask students about their preferred name or pronouns “if such personal title or pronouns do not correspond to that person’s sex.” Lastly, “an employee or contractor of a public K-12 educational institution may not provide to a student his or her preferred personal title or pronouns if such preferred personal title or pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex.”
It’s not hard to understand how these new laws will harm transgender students and staff in the Florida public school system. Transgender staff legally cannot inform students of their title and pronouns, and transgender students won’t have support from their schools if faced by harassment in the form of deadnaming and the use of wrong pronouns. Staff cannot even ask what their students want to be called. Overall, transgender students and staff are simply disregarded and disrespected.
The fact that HB 1069 initially suggested barring discussion on reproductive health for elementary students is disturbing, and would have been very damaging if passed, but this bill went viral for the wrong reason. It went viral in the face of an amendment that failed to make it to the final version of the bill, and even now news outlets continue to publish articles with headlines warning that sexual and reproductive health education has been erased. This type of education isn’t entirely gone in Florida, but has been severely limited along with any rights students and school employees had over their own gender identities and sexualities.
The “Don’t Say Period Bill,” which failed to live up to its name but makes up for it in transphobic sentiment, has passed. Where is the outcry against limitations on the protections of names and identities of trans students and the extension of the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”?
Cora Thompson will be a junior at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.