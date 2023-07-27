Florida House Bill 1069, nicknamed the “Don’t Say Period Bill” is now in effect after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it in May. The bill was nicknamed after the spread of a viral video clip of its author, Rep. Stan McClain, confirming that, if passed, the bill would effectively shut down conversations about reproductive health, including menstruation, in public schools until sixth grade.

The “Don’t Say Period Bill,” is an eye-catching name, and it’s no wonder the bill captured so much media attention. Restricting instruction on sexual health in earlier grades would be devastating for girls who get their period before the sixth grade. However, the proposed amendment that would have set grade limits on conversations around sexual health doesn’t appear in the final version of the bill. In compensation, the law that passed is saturated with transphobic and homophobic sentiments.

In terms of the harm inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community, the new law — which went into effect earlier this month — dwarfs Florida’s 2022 “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, which passed last March and bars discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade. In fact, the new law acts as an extension of those rules by prohibiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from occurring in prekindergarten through grade 8, rather than kindergarten through third grade, according to the text.

Cora Thompson will be a junior at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.

