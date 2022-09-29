“I’ve personally never felt that scared to walk alone in Santa Fe. I’ve always been maybe optimistically confident while walking but I was also raised to never show fear while walking alone. I can say that walking alone at night is much scarier, but otherwise I can walk alone with ease.
{span}— {/span}Amélie Romero, senior at Santa Fe High
“As a teenager in Santa Fe I feel as though the plaza is a safe place for me to inhabit, in the night and even in the wee hours. I feel the citizens roaming the streets are respectful and friendly.”
{span}— {/span}Billy Gilder, sophomore at Santa Fe High
“As a teenage girl, I usually don’t feel safe walking by myself in Santa Fe. I normally need to walk with a friend to feel comfortable. Santa Fe is a pretty safe place, however I’ve been taught to always be wary of strangers and be hyper aware when alone. In certain areas of Santa Fe I feel fine walking alone, but I mainly try to stick with a companion.”
{span}— {/span}Willow Schwartz Szeto, sophomore at The MASTERS Program
“I think that as a young female I feel safe if I know my surroundings and I know I’m with people, but being alone I definitely feel unsafe. I feel that especially in the plaza there is a lot of shady stuff going on. After all the shootings of teenagers I feel a lot more unsafe and I feel that even at the age of 16 I have to be completely aware of who and what I’m around.”
{span}— {/span}Angelina Geissinger, junior at Santa Fe High School
“For the most part, Santa Fe seems to be a very safe city. Though I have had some unnerving encounters, in my experience, if you are kind and patient, things will be okay. With that said, crime rates across the country have been on the rise. It is important to have a healthy level of concern, and take some precautions such as staying in places with other people and not causing conflict. Overall, as long as you take these precautions, Santa Fe is a safe and wonderful town to walk around and explore.”
— Charles Chapman, sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School