“I’ve personally never felt that scared to walk alone in Santa Fe. I’ve always been maybe optimistically confident while walking but I was also raised to never show fear while walking alone. I can say that walking alone at night is much scarier, but otherwise I can walk alone with ease.

{span}— {/span}Amélie Romero, senior at Santa Fe High

“As a teenager in Santa Fe I feel as though the plaza is a safe place for me to inhabit, in the night and even in the wee hours. I feel the citizens roaming the streets are respectful and friendly.”

Popular in the Community