Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.

If you’re a teenager, you know who he is. One of the most popular rappers, Tyler, the Creator released his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the new deluxe edition of his 2021 Call Me If You Get Lost, in late March. Being almost in a genre of his own, Tyler, the Creator brings to light immersive, previously unreleased music in the album, collaborating with many other well-known artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz and Lil Wayne.

Many theorize Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale introduces a new personality, saying goodbye to his previous personas. Many of the album’s lyrics, such as in the outro “Sorry Not Sorry,” address his sexuality and acknowledge his past. Tyler has repeatedly referenced having relationships with men in his music and in interviews, although he has not specifically labeled his sexuality publicly.

“Sorry to the guys I had to hide/Sorry to the girls I had to lie to,” he writes in “Sorry Not Sorry.” In line with the “estate sale” theme, Tyler — a member of iconic alternative hip-hop collective Odd Future alongside other artists like Frank Ocean and Earl Sweatshirt — is bringing parts of himself to light for others to see.

Hanbi Park is a sophomore at Santa Fe High. Contact him at hanbipark2006@gmail.com.

