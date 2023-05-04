If you’re a teenager, you know who he is. One of the most popular rappers, Tyler, the Creator released his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the new deluxe edition of his 2021 Call Me If You Get Lost, in late March. Being almost in a genre of his own, Tyler, the Creator brings to light immersive, previously unreleased music in the album, collaborating with many other well-known artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz and Lil Wayne.
Many theorize Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale introduces a new personality, saying goodbye to his previous personas. Many of the album’s lyrics, such as in the outro “Sorry Not Sorry,” address his sexuality and acknowledge his past. Tyler has repeatedly referenced having relationships with men in his music and in interviews, although he has not specifically labeled his sexuality publicly.
“Sorry to the guys I had to hide/Sorry to the girls I had to lie to,” he writes in “Sorry Not Sorry.” In line with the “estate sale” theme, Tyler — a member of iconic alternative hip-hop collective Odd Future alongside other artists like Frank Ocean and Earl Sweatshirt — is bringing parts of himself to light for others to see.
Consisting of 24 songs, with a few repeats from Call Me If You Get Lost, rebranded songs such as “Lumberjack” fit The Estate Sale very well. My personal favorite song is “Boyfriend, Girlfriend,” featuring YG. The song has a good hook and is very upbeat. I could only describe the feeling of this song as speeding in a Mini Cooper with eight people down Cerrillos Road.
One thing unique about Tyler’s albums is he releases one every two years, starting with Goblin in 2011. His style is versatile, yet all of his songs follow a specific aura. By releasing The Estate Sale with tracks from Call Me If You Get Lost and others that have never been released, he is reestablishing his presence in the music scene and drawing on numerous musical styles while doing so.
If you’re into a summer style, this album is for you. I recommend songs such as “Dogtooth,” “Sweet/I Thought You Wanted to Dance,” “Everything Must Go,” “Wharf Talk” and “What a Day.” These vibrant songs instill a summery, West Coast vibe. They are the best songs on the album, because they’re more mellow and relaxed, unlike songs such as the reissue of 2021’s “Lumberjack,” a punchy, energetic and loud contrast between other jazzier, more groovy-sounding works on The Estate Sale.
The Estate Sale, with its catchy songs, intimate lyrics and multiple featured artists, is not an album to miss. If anything, it’s a reminder why Tyler, the Creator is such a well-known name.