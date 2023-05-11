Stop to think about your most influential teacher. Why did they have such a memorable impact on you? My most influential teachers care about their student’s academic success and do anything and everything to help them reach their full potential. Yet, looking back, what sticks with me is the genuine care teachers have had for my individual well-being. They never punish me for feeling down, instead encouraging me to find healthy mechanisms for coping with my emotions.

As a student, I will continue to receive the emotional and mental benefits of my teacher’s efforts. However, their efforts are not compensated the way they deserve. According to a 2022 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 95% of teachers have a bachelor’s degree or more but “fall short of the pay rate of their similarly educated peers and their earnings have declined since 2010.”

For their continuous effort in developing the next generation of thinkers, they continue to receive the short end of the stick. Despite “median wages for all full-time workers” increasing by 2.6% since 2010, elementary, middle and high school teachers’ wages have declined within the range of 4% to 8%.

Fernanda Rodas is a senior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact her at rodas.fer09@gmail.com.

