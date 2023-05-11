Stop to think about your most influential teacher. Why did they have such a memorable impact on you? My most influential teachers care about their student’s academic success and do anything and everything to help them reach their full potential. Yet, looking back, what sticks with me is the genuine care teachers have had for my individual well-being. They never punish me for feeling down, instead encouraging me to find healthy mechanisms for coping with my emotions.
As a student, I will continue to receive the emotional and mental benefits of my teacher’s efforts. However, their efforts are not compensated the way they deserve. According to a 2022 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 95% of teachers have a bachelor’s degree or more but “fall short of the pay rate of their similarly educated peers and their earnings have declined since 2010.”
For their continuous effort in developing the next generation of thinkers, they continue to receive the short end of the stick. Despite “median wages for all full-time workers” increasing by 2.6% since 2010, elementary, middle and high school teachers’ wages have declined within the range of 4% to 8%.
In 2022, the inflation rate was at 8.3%, making teachers’ salaries that much more problematic. New Mexico has recently poured more funding into raising the bar for the state’s teachers, but according to Education Week, in over half of the states in the U.S., the “average teacher salary is below living wage.”
Expecting teachers to play one of the larger parts of society without giving them stable working conditions or a living wage, at the very minimum, is unacceptable.
Poor working conditions can factor into the loss of many highly qualified educators, which will ultimately be detrimental to our youth’s upbringing and hinder the mental and emotional development of the next generation.
Yet, here it is again, front and center: Teachers are the definition of “follow your passion.” Because to keep it between you and me, there’s no way they’re doing it for the benefits, as they are minimal.
My teachers are some of the most influential people in my life. Above educators, they are mentors, friends and safe people to talk with. Teacher Appreciation Week cannot even begin to unwrap the beautiful bow of academic and personal success my teachers have supported me through.
A week’s worth of time isn’t enough. Their efforts are not compensated by the materialistic objects necessary to survive in this society, such as money. However, their efforts are rewarded by their students’ success. To me, this is indicative of the type of people teachers are and the type of people we want to support in any way possible.
From what I’ve witnessed, teachers are not guided by what they expect to receive in return, but because of that, there is even more of a reason to give teachers the wages and benefits they deserve.