Dear soon-to-be freshman,
Welcome to high school! Disclaimer: it’s nothing like the movies. In reality, you are the lowest on the totem pole, and it might take time before you have the confidence of upperclassmen. It’s unlikely you’ll be partying every weekend or breaking into song during class like some character from High School Musical. But that doesn’t mean you aren’t going to have an amazing introduction to this next chapter in life.
Truth is, no one has it all figured out their freshman year. This is a time to discover your interests, your principles and what you value in others. Take risks both academically and socially. Don’t gossip — that has consequences. And be patient with yourself as you learn and grow.
One of the biggest changes from middle school to high school is the workload. If you stay organized, it’s manageable. One tip: get a planner or daily calendar to help you stay focused. Although the amount of deadlines, tests, essays and projects can seem overwhelming, nothing is as dire as you think it is in the moment. In a matter of weeks, what once was hard will be a piece of cake. Trust yourself that it will get done if you manage your time well.
On the subject of academics, learning for learning’s sake trumps learning in order to get an A. For example, you might be more motivated to learn Spanish if you think about how you will apply it — the people you will be able to talk to, the places you might visit — as opposed to cramming for a test just to earn a good grade.
Another important thing to remember is that if you’re ever struggling, there are resources available. This applies to both academic struggles as well as your mental health and other personal issues. Don’t feel embarrassed to reach out for help; it doesn’t make you weak. Most schools have academic counselors to guide you if you’re struggling in a class, need a schedule change or have any questions about your classes. Similarly, the majority of schools also provide health centers and/or professionals to aid you through what can be a somewhat stressful and confusing time. Along with this, teachers are there to support you. Be sure to communicate with them whenever you need their assistance. Again, don’t be so scared of what other people think that you don’t prioritize your own well-being.
One vital tip for a successful first year of high school — and all of life, really — is to treat yourself and others with kindness. The more compassionate and true to yourself that you are, the easier it is to make friends with like-minded people. While not all relationships are permanent, high school is a perfect time to make friends you will be close with for a while. Still, don’t stress about it. If you don’t end up finding a good fit right away, be patient; you have three more years to expand your social horizons.
If you didn’t date in middle school, you might start dating in high school. If so, don’t choose to date someone based solely on their attractiveness, popularity, athleticism or gender. Take risks! High school is a time of self-discovery and experimentation. Vulnerability is underrated. Important note: If you date, be sure to keep your life balanced. While it might be tempting to give a relationship all of your attention, don’t sacrifice other friendships, your self-worth or personal interests for the relationship.
High school is not as scary as you might think. Have a positive outlook. View your mistakes as learning lessons and potential funny stories you can recount in 50 years.
Drew Barrymore puts it well as Josie in Never Been Kissed: “There is a big world out there … bigger than prom, bigger than high school, and it won’t matter if you were the prom queen, the quarterback of the football team or the biggest nerd in school. Find out who you are and try not to be afraid of it.”
Aviva Nathan will be a sophomore in the fall. Contact her at avivafnathan@gmail.com.
Luke Beingessner-Chavez will be a sophomore in the fall. Contact him at Luke80122@gmail.com.
• • •
Dear soon-to-be sophomore,
You’re no longer at the bottom, folks! This should be an exciting relief — but only if you’re willing to take on a new challenge.
Ninth grade might have felt like fun and games, but your sophomore year is when you really put yourself to the test. Classes become harder and homework gets heavier — especially if you’re now enrolled in AP classes — but these changes present opportunities to grow.
The best advice I can give for finding success your sophomore year is to learn how to manage your time. You probably started ramping up your organizational skills during your freshman year, but it becomes increasingly critical now to balance your expanding responsibilities. Sometimes you’ll get so stressed that you just want to drop everything you’re doing, but remember: The more you focus on what needs to be done Monday through Friday, the more fun you can have on the weekends.
When you get home, do your homework right away, attend to any extracurricular responsibilities and study. If you master time management, you will be able to maintain good grades in school, handle all your responsibilities and enjoy your free time.
Sophomore year sometimes gets a bad reputation, like it’s a limbo year between the excitement of starting high school and becoming an upperclassman your junior year. But really, it can be one of the most pivotal points of high school. Now that you’ve adapted to your transition out of middle school, chances are you’ll start forming solid friendships and pursuing new interests. Be open-minded to new experiences, new relationships and new ideas.
If you do it right, this year can be a stepping stone to an incredible junior year, which is really a huge leap toward senior year, college and the “real world.” Be patient with yourself and take it one day at a time.
Lincoln Byrd will be a senior in the fall at Santa Fe High School. Contact him at lincbyrd@gmail.com.
• • •
Dear soon-to-be junior,
As teenagers, we are told our junior year of high school will be the hardest academic year of our early lives. While that idea holds true in many aspects, it can also be the year you learn and grow the most! I personally matured more in my junior year more than any other year of school thus far.
Junior year is said to be the hardest because of an increased workload and pressures to amp up grades and extracurricular success before applying to colleges and universities. Balancing AP classes, exams and classwork with sports, clubs and studying for college entrance exams can get tough, but in the long run, it adds up to become a remarkable chapter.
Why? Because as your responsibilities increase, so do your freedoms. I personally felt more in charge of my life than I ever had been. That might sound intimidating, but it’s really quite liberating. School gets harder — plus parents and teachers urge you to take it more seriously in preparation for college — but life simultaneously gets more rewarding.
To find success in 11th grade, you have to have a positive mindset. If you view it as a conquest, rather than an uphill struggle, you’ll be better off. Each challenge really is an opportunity — and most of the time, you’ll come out the other side a stronger, wiser, better person.
This last year, my friend group changed, as did my passions. I determined which way I wanted to steer my life, and I began my trek down that path. It’s not easy to choose what you want to do with your life, especially as a moody teenager, but with the responsibilities of your junior year comes the ability to take an honest assessment of what matters most and begin narrowing down your options.
Once you get started, the fears go away, and a drive for success takes over. Accept that your life might get more complicated, and let that push you to try harder.
Junior year is, from my experience, an important first step into adulthood. Suddenly, your future is in your own hands, and it’s up to you how the rest of your life will play out. Of course, there is room for error. I mean, what 16- or 17-year-old doesn’t make mistakes? Finding the strength to get up and try again is key to mature development into young adulthood.
The moral of the story is this: Yeah, junior year is scary, but if you approach it with determination, confidence and an open mind, you’ll make it through — likely as the best version of yourself thus far.
Ivy St. Clair will be a senior in the fall at Santa Fe High School. Contact her at ivy.ian.st.clair@gmail.com.
• • •
Dear soon-to-be senior,
I am writing this to you from my bedroom, where I’ve been for several months amid the coronavirus pandemic. I didn’t get a chance to throw my cap into the air at a formal graduation ceremony, but I have had more time for reflection on what my senior year meant to me.
The biggest takeaway: Expect the unexpected. In good ways, bad ways and everything in between. Life throws curve balls, but amid the the hardship and heartache, you can still walk away with strength, joy and newfound perspective.
You have heard your entire life from friends and family that senior year is amazing, fun, easygoing and memorable. For the most part, that’s true: Senior year truly is is the perfect ending to our young lives. There are moments you will feel totally invincible — like nothing can stop you and you’re standing on top of the world.
Don’t be fooled about the “easy” part, though. Juggling lots of homework and academic projects, job applications, extracurricular activities, college essays and scholarship applications is no joke. Honestly, it sometimes feels like every day is a never-ending to-do list.
But here’s the thing: Senior year is mostly what you decide you want it to be.
Walking into the first day of your last year of high school is going to be bizarre, yet incredible. The graduates before you will be gone, and there’s something so refreshing about this particular clean slate. It’s a chance to claim your confidence, as you have officially reached the top of the high school “food chain.” Every day, you are given a chance to build yourself into the person you want to be, as the endless opportunities for your future dangle in front of you. It is almost as though you are reaching the end of a long run and you can see the finish line and medal just ahead. I can’t really explain just how rewarding it is.
I have watched the High School Musical series since I was a little girl, and senior year is as close as it gets to feeling like a main character in the teen fairy tale. Sure, you are going to feel overwhelmed, but you finally have the authority to make decisions for your adult life — a big step that’s also empowering and invigorating.
Ultimately, your success this year will depend on your commitment to work hard and step outside of your shell, even when it is scary. Remember that you are not done until it’s done. Every bit of effort carries you further.
That being said, senior year is also your time to shine. Effort has payoffs, and every step forward should be celebrated. Be proud of yourself and don’t forget to have fun!
As the novel coronavirus has taken away what would have been the last few pages of this epic final chapter for me, I wish nothing more for all of you than to “feel infinite,” as Stephen Chbosky says in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and to live every single minute of your year knowing that it is the time for bests and lasts.
Hug each other once you can, say yes to that speech for student council you might not want to give, sing loud to your favorite song in the hallway, thank your teachers and promise yourself that you will dance like no one is watching. Live your senior year to its fullest, class of 2021, and it will be your year for the taking.
Sofia Ortiz is a graduating senior at St. Michael’s High School and will attend Trinity University in the fall. Contact her at sofiagoesgreen10@gmail.com.
