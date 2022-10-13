052722 jw capital grad2.jpg

Last year’s class of Capital High School graduates marches onto the field at Jaguar Stadium in May as faculty and staff cheer them on during the school’s commencement ceremony. Capital is among the Santa Fe schools partnering with the Davis New Mexico Scholarship.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

For some high school seniors in New Mexico, Friday, Oct. 14, is an important day, marking the application deadline for one of the most competitive scholarships in the state, the Davis New Mexico Scholarship, which offers a four-year full ride for roughly 50 first-generation or low-income college students every year.

The scholarship, founded in 2014, is funded by former longtime New Mexico resident Andrew Davis, an investor who now lives mostly in New York. In its eight years, the Davis New Mexico Scholarship has sent more than 200 New Mexican students to college virtually free of charge.

“[Davis] really believes in first-generation college students from New Mexico; he knows firsthand how wonderful the students in this state are,” Sam Ritter, Davis New Mexico Scholarship director, said in a recent phone interview.

