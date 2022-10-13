Last year’s class of Capital High School graduates marches onto the field at Jaguar Stadium in May as faculty and staff cheer them on during the school’s commencement ceremony. Capital is among the Santa Fe schools partnering with the Davis New Mexico Scholarship.
For some high school seniors in New Mexico, Friday, Oct. 14, is an important day, marking the application deadline for one of the most competitive scholarships in the state, the Davis New Mexico Scholarship, which offers a four-year full ride for roughly 50 first-generation or low-income college students every year.
The scholarship, founded in 2014, is funded by former longtime New Mexico resident Andrew Davis, an investor who now lives mostly in New York. In its eight years, the Davis New Mexico Scholarship has sent more than 200 New Mexican students to college virtually free of charge.
“[Davis] really believes in first-generation college students from New Mexico; he knows firsthand how wonderful the students in this state are,” Sam Ritter, Davis New Mexico Scholarship director, said in a recent phone interview.
“First generation” students include any college student whose parents don’t have a bachelor’s degree. Nationally, the demographic is associated with lower college completion rates and lower median incomes after college graduation, according to the Pew Research Center. According to the Center for First-generation Student Success, first-generation students graduate college within four years at a rate of about 27 percent. For Davis scholars, the number is higher. According to the Davis New Mexico Scholarship website, 9 in 10 scholars will graduate within four years.
According to the scholarship’s website, selection is partly based on the question, “Which students are most likely to graduate in four years?”
“Davis has given me a real chance at achieving my dreams; it is truly incredible how much they give,” said 2022 Capital High School graduate Rayvan Luna, who is studying at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, on the scholarship.
Ritter and his colleagues, Associate Director Hanna Negishi Levin and student support coordinator Alejandra Palos — a former Davis scholar herself — spend the school year recruiting students in typically underserved communities with fewer college resources and less overall college experience, who are enrolled in various school-affiliated programs like AVID, a college readiness program for first-generation students at schools including Capital High School, Santa Fe High School, New Mexico School for the Arts and The MASTERS program, as well as Rural Opportunities for College Access New Mexico.
Applicants must be involved in one of the Davis New Mexico Scholarship partner programs and be a first-generation student or be in a family earning under 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines, or about $55,500 a year for a family of four.
To Ritter, the benefits of becoming a Davis scholar last a long time, as scholarship recipients tend to help one another network for jobs even after college graduation.
“Davis scholars are doing it, and then increasingly after graduation, our scholars are helping each other get jobs and internships and make connections and kind of all of those different things,” he said.
At 76.8 percent, New Mexico holds the second-lowest graduation rate in the nation; only Arizona is lower. After high school graduation, only 40 percent of first-time college freshmen enrolled in a two- or four-year colleges are completing their degrees, according to Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. Ritter hopes a full-ride scholarship opportunity like the Davis New Mexico Scholarship could help shift the perspective people have of New Mexican students.
“The vision of this scholarship is [so] that people don’t think of New Mexico as, ‘Oh, it’s beautiful, but it’s 50th in the nation in this or it’s 49th in this and that,’ ” he said. “I look forward to the day when my doctor is a Davis scholar, and my kids’ teachers are Davis scholars, and my senator is a Davis scholar [or our] governor.’’
Now its own program, the Davis New Mexico Scholarship started as an extension of Breakthrough Santa Fe, a local high school and college readiness program, and even now is housed at Santa Fe Prep and works directly with the Breakthrough staff and program.
Davis New Mexico Scholars receive full four-year tuition, fees and family travel stipends at a choice of six schools spread across the nation: Lawrence University in Wisconsin; Occidental College in Los Angeles; Southwestern University and St. Edward’s University in Texas; the University of Denver in Colorado; or the University of Portland in Oregon.
These particular colleges, all private schools, were chosen for their success with first-generation students and emphasis on liberal arts, according to the Davis New Mexico Scholarship website.
The scholarship, which isn’t binding and doesn’t limit recipients to a certain field of study, is also one of the few that gives full-ride scholarships to students who attend schools outside of their home state. It’s a flexibility Ritter said allows students to consider factors like their desired major or location, rather than affordability.
“Give them the same kind of college options that their wealthy … peers have, where they’re picking colleges based on major and program … location [or] the kinds of experiences that they want to have, not simply based on affordability,” he said.
Ritter said some students have even declined the scholarship to attend an in-state school.
Depending on state funding, college seniors could be eligible for a wider amount of scholarship funding at state schools through the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship, which lawmakers expanded funding for during the last legislative session. New Mexico is the first state in the nation to do a statewide aid package of this sort.
Even if a student might end up attending a school in New Mexico, Ritter said applying for the Davis scholarship can give students a “fully funded backup plan.”
“Applying to Davis has been the scariest thing I’ve ever done … I just think it’s a great opportunity,” Mandela International Magnet School senior Cassy Perez said in a recent interview. “That being said, it’s also been incredibly rewarding to have this opportunity as a first-generation student. Davis makes college feel like something reachable, not like a far-off dream.”
For St. Edward’s University graduate Selma Gutierrez, the Davis New Mexico Scholarship was an opportunity to experience college in its entirety without worrying about finances.
“It really allowed me to focus on my academics and do things like study abroad and experience different clubs,” she said.