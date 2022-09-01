From Persian and African dancing to body percussion, ballet, flamenco and hip-hop, the San Francisco-based International Museum of Dance brought all kinds of dance classes to Santa Fe over the summer at the Moving Southwest Festival. And with each lesson, there was a wide variety of people — including high schoolers, parents and teachers, people with no experience who simply wanted to move, and dance professionals in the Santa Fe community.
Now a high school senior, I have been dancing since third grade. But the Moving Southwest Festival this summer marked my first experience bonding with my community through different dance styles. In my local dance community, there is a sense of home created by the strong relationships we have with one another, but it’s always been the same people. This summer was a reminder the dance community is much larger than we know it to be, and that across the world, the art form contributes significantly to every culture and tradition. And all of it is equally beautiful.
According to International Museum of Dance education director Clyde Evans, dance is important because it transcends language.
“Both music and movement make a strong case for connection to others,” Evans told me in a recent email. “The reason is that everyone can appreciate it. Having a chance to learn it adds another level to the dance experience.”
But in addition to learning new dance forms during the Moving Southwest Festival, people also had an opportunity to watch what they learned in class through professional live performances and dance films from dance companies worldwide. The performances and films connected New Mexico residents by providing a shared space for everyone to interpret the movement and acting.
There is no clear answer in dance. Each isolation of the body is rich, and all feelings are heard and valued. I was especially reminded of that when body percussion group Molodi performed the interactive story Paati at New Mexico School for the Arts, which honored the main character’s exploration of her African ancestry.
Dance requires taking risks, and this performance showed the main character’s uncertain journey to find herself. She finds her identity in her roots, her people’s history and tragedy, and in her own experiences.
The CEO and founder of the Museum of Dance, Hilary Palanza, wrote in an email that her intention in founding the museum was to centralize, serve and celebrate the universal language and art of dance in Santa Fe, where she said dance lacks a centralized space and funding.
“We were interested in how the Museum of Dance works to solve problems/challenges within international communities,” she wrote in a recent email. “We want the Museum of Dance to reflect and be led by this notion — that dance is for everyone because it comes from everyone. It offers the real experience to participate in dance and get to know it intimately without all the fanfare and exclusivity.”
I experienced that when I took an improvisation class with an older student, who is an architect by trade, and learned to communicate with him through movement, though he did not have as much experience in dance as I had. But that didn’t matter: Dance is a universal language.
If you missed the International Museum of Dance Moving Southwest Festival this summer, be on the lookout for it next year and find ways to move your body. It’s a therapeutic experience that everyone deserves.
In the meantime, Palanza — who is from Santa Fe — is envisioning an International Museum of Dance in San Francisco that combines immersive technology with dance for out-of-this-world participatory experiences. In the museum’s future, she hopes to create an archival space in New Mexico and an annual summit in Santa Fe, like the one this summer, that will bring people together to meet the pressing needs of the larger dance community.