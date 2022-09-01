From Persian and African dancing to body percussion, ballet, flamenco and hip-hop, the San Francisco-based International Museum of Dance brought all kinds of dance classes to Santa Fe over the summer at the Moving Southwest Festival. And with each lesson, there was a wide variety of people — including high schoolers, parents and teachers, people with no experience who simply wanted to move, and dance professionals in the Santa Fe community.

Now a high school senior, I have been dancing since third grade. But the Moving Southwest Festival this summer marked my first experience bonding with my community through different dance styles. In my local dance community, there is a sense of home created by the strong relationships we have with one another, but it’s always been the same people. This summer was a reminder the dance community is much larger than we know it to be, and that across the world, the art form contributes significantly to every culture and tradition. And all of it is equally beautiful.

According to International Museum of Dance education director Clyde Evans, dance is important because it transcends language.

Fernanda Rodas is a senior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact her at rodas.fer09@gmail.com.

