As of Thursday, New Mexico had 136 cases of coronavirus, 22 of which were in Santa Fe County. On March 11, the first four cases of the virus were reported in New Mexico. Europe has replaced China as the new epicenter of COVID-19, which continues to change people’s lives.
I’m more scared of spreading the virus rather than contracting it. I don’t want to give it to my friends, my family or strangers — especially those 60 and older, who are at highest risk.
The coronavirus has canceled schools across New Mexico — and the rest of the nation — forcing students to take online classes. The SAT and ACT have both been canceled or postponed until June. That part still doesn’t feel real, but really nothing does. Everything’s come to a standstill.
What about parents who rely on public schools to take care of children? What happens to students who rely on free breakfasts and lunches at school? How will students who don’t have Wi-Fi at home access online lessons?
In New Mexico, districts are providing hot spots for students without internet access; they’re also providing free meals for students who need them. But who knows how long the state can sustain providing this type of assistance.
It’s not just education that’s being affected by COVID-19. Aisles are empty in grocery stores, as folks in fear of shortages hoard supplies. Doctors and other essential employees are overwhelmed, and in some places, health care workers are being forced to make horrible decisions on who will live and who will die.
Most employees are being encouraged to work from home, but there are still those who are required to go into work, including grocers and health workers. I worry for the adults in my life who are on the front lines and still have to go to work.
In many ways, I think it’s important to be a little scared — the bad part of this fear is the mentality of hoarding that may come with it. But it compels us to wash our hands just one more time. It reminds us to cough into our arms and to stay inside. It helps us “flatten the curve” of coronavirus occurrences, which hopefully will allow the health care system to accommodate everyone who needs medical attention. Years from now, it won’t matter if we overreacted, but we’ll remember if we underreacted, and our carelessness will be immortalized in textbooks and papers.
Regardless of your perspective on COVID-19 and the way people are reacting, it’s likely you agree that washing your hands is pretty important. No one wants to be the reason this virus spreads, so taking simple preventions seems like a no-brainer. Don’t leave your used tissues lying around. Don’t sell necessary goods at a markup to make more money, and when you’re at the store, remember that other people need toilet paper as much as you do.
This virus has displayed both the good and bad in people, and with the solidarity that many have shown in these unpredictable times, I hope that our continued sense of community, cooperation and hand-washing will help us move in the right direction.
