Becoming one of the roughly 500 NBA players in the nation is not only a difficult process but a detailed one. We all know LeBron James’ story and have heard many others about stars born in the United States. But what is it like for a foreign player, one whose path is rarely, if ever, told? The new Netflix movie Hustle, with James sharing a producer credit with Maverick Carter, offers a glimpse into the rarely visible side of professional sports: scouting, and the impact it has on players and scouts alike.
Stanley Sugarman (Adam Sandler) is a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who travels the world in search of the perfect basketball player, his diamond in the rough. In the beginning, he scouts a player named Haas (Moe Wagner), who ends up not fitting into the team. After years of scouting, the team owner Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall) offers him his dream position as an assistant coach. But just as he is about to have his chance, Rex dies, and his cocky son Vince (Ben Foster) takes over the team. Stanley is sent right back on the field to find the next big thing.
But that’s when Stanley finds his diamond in Mallorca, Spain. Bo Cruz (played by real-life NBA player for the Utah Jazz, Juancho Hernangomez) an enormously talented 22-year-old construction worker and single dad. He hustles for money as he dominates his opponents on the city’s outdoor courts. Instantly thunderstruck by Bo’s raw talent, Stanley drops everything to get Bo recognized by the NBA. That is the start of the exhausting journey of a rising star, in which Stanley must find a way to balance his family and help Cruz who comes with baggage of his own.
Hustle is not just a goofy comedy like many of Sandler's other movies. Instead, it is a heartfelt look into the life of a scout and a superstar-to-be, and the father-son bond they create. The movie follows the typical sports movie format with a predictable outcome. But it all works beautifully, thanks to Sandler's incredible acting. Sandler has always had a knack for dramatic down-to-earth roles. And he expressed that through his performance as Stanley, a basketball guru who has a deep love for his family. Sandler did a great job in keeping the story grounded and close to home.
A theme that tends to poke out in almost all sports movies is that of the choice between your dreams and your family/personal life. This idea was handled surprisingly subtly and worked exceptionally well. Stanley had spent years traveling the world, missing a lot of time with his family, his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah), and his daughter Alex (Jordan Hull). He knows this and wants more than anything to relive the times he has missed. Yet he can’t pull himself away from work even when he is back at home. Whereas, Bo’s dedication to his own family comes in contrast to Stanley's — to the point where he is down in the dumps when he is away from his mother and daughter.
It would have been easy to overdo this element of the story. But the way Hustle depicts the family dynamics seems genuine to life. Balancing the sport and personal life almost perfectly. Stanley is not a ruthless careerist who won't let his family tie him down; instead, he is a devoted father who isn’t able to be there. From front to back the movie feels so lived in.
Hustle more than anything is made about basketball for basketball lovers. The film is loaded with NBA stars and executives who play themselves including Dr. J, Luka Dončić, Trae Young, Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry. Some NBA stars also have full roles. Kenny Smith plays Leon Rich, Stanley’s longtime friend and former teammate. And Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays the stuck-up, mouthy, on-court antagonist. He knows just how to get under Bo’s skin and ruin his confidence.
Not all the players are very good actors but their presence alone added to the film, especially to the basketball fans pointing them out one by one.
I am not exactly a basketball fan myself, but I do love an inspirational story and that’s exactly what Hustle is. Hustle debuted on Netflix on June 8 and was still listed as one of the top three on the website before the publication of this review. And that popularity is for the right reason: the film features a never seen view of professional sports. In a way that is both enjoyable and relatable to non-basketball fans. The balance of family and career appears subtly but leaves a mark. It's filled with enough NBA cameos to make any basketball fan’s head spin. The movie did follow the traditional sports movie narrative and was predictable at times but the movie is enjoyable nonetheless.
“Obsession is going to beat talent every time” — Stanley Sugarman (Adam Sandler)