Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a high school senior, is a child of deaf adults, or CODA, who is often a link between her deaf family and the world of sound. CODA, released in 2021, is a feel-good, upbeat and inspirational work that left me on an emotional high, from its heartfelt characters and wonderful songs to the plot development and setting.
Some critics point out that the movie misrepresents certain aspects of deafness to dramatize the production, while deaf critics have said several areas of the film have a “hearing gaze.” For instance, in the film, Ruby is an interpreter for her parents, Jackie Rossi (Marlee Matlin) and Frank Rossi (Troy Kotsur) in settings like the doctor’s office. In July 1990, the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act made it a requirement for interpretation to be available in such settings, which is why July is Disability Pride Month. Realism is the one aspect of this movie that stands out to me as not done perfectly.
But CODA does represent a turning point in the movie industry. CODA, which is 40 percent in sign language, won Best Picture at the Oscars in 2022. Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar for his work in the film, joining his co-star, Matlin, who became the first-ever deaf Oscar winner in the 1980s for Children of a Lesser God. Even though CODA came out last summer, Disability Pride Month is a good time as any to shine a light on movies that feature disabled actors taking on roles held historically by people who don’t have those disabilities.
Hopefully this movie is the first of many mainstream movies that spotlight disabilities. Because people learn about society through movies, they’re a great way to educate the public.
This movie’s engaging plot and unmatched characters left me happy, motivated and in awe of CODA’s effectiveness. I would recommend this movie to everyone because it involves a lot of great music and gets you ready to live your life to the fullest.