Workers harvest coffee plants in the area of Tizamarte, Guatemala, in 2020. A picker makes about $8 per sack harvested and can usually fill one or two per day. USAID reported 60% of coffee consumed in the U.S. comes from small producers with less than 12 acres of land in developing countries.
Whether it’s hot or iced, a latte or just black, it is estimated that as of 2023 close to three-quarters of the American population drink coffee daily, according to a poll by Statista. This same poll also suggests coffee is the second most popular drink in the country, falling behind only bottled water. What’s left to speculation, however, are the number of coffee consumers prepared for the potentially catastrophic effects climate change could have on the industry supplying their daily boost of caffeine.
The past eight years were the warmest on record, according to NASA, and temperatures are only expected to rise in coming years. What that means for temperamental coffee plants, and the millions of people who rely on the success of coffee crops, is not good. Sporadic rain and long droughts are already bringing tragedy to farmers and their families, and yet the consumer on the other end of the bean hasn’t, and possibly won’t, feel the effects of these losses.
Currently, the dangers associated with climate change to coffee crops are many. A warming climate invites pests and diseases to crops, and moves regions outside the temperature range suitable for growing coffee plants. In addition, decreased precipitation in association with changing weather patterns is proving to be lethal in countries such as Uganda.
“Over the last, say, 20 years, the rain pattern has completely changed. Rain comes at a time when you don’t expect it,” one local farmer in Uganda told National Geographic in 2017. “Sunshine or drought come at time when you should be having rain.”
In more tangible terms, it is estimated that by 2050, around 50% of suitable land for coffee production will be lost, as reported by one 2022 study out of Zurich University in Sweden, which explored how climate change will alter “global suitability” for coffee, cashews and avocados.
But what does this actually mean for the coffee industry, the consumer and the farmer? Luckily, for those who can’t go a day without their coffee, it might not mean much.
“If one region isn’t doing well, I can buy from a different region,” said Tai Ayers, owner of local roaster and coffee company Ohori’s Coffee Roasters, in a recent interview.
On that note, part of the coffee-climate discussion — as reported by a study published on PLOS Climate — is the possibility that as other regions are cut out of the coffee industry, farming could move to higher elevations, and the commodity would continue to be grown and consumed. Coffee shops like Ohori’s, which ship in coffee beans from all over the world, could simply source their coffee from other places or rely more predominantly on regions that remain productive.
However, while the consumer may be able to safely navigate the effects climate change will have on the coffee industry, millions of farmers who have relied on this crop for years will not. Unlike many other industries, most coffee is grown by small farmers. USAID reported 60% of coffee consumed in the U.S. comes from small producers with less than 12 acres of land in developing countries. Multitudes of families rely on the annual yield of their coffee crops.
“They [farmers] are going to be the ones really impacted by changing weather patterns, and they’re the ones who can’t, you know, move off somewhere,” Ayers said.
Along the same lines, National Geographic reported in 2017 that even as plants are developed and modified to adapt to less precipitation and warmer temperatures, these new seeds are expensive and not necessarily accessible to many small growers.
What climate change means for the coffee industry is unfortunate. It threatens farmers with the loss of their livelihood, and many don’t have the means to protect it. Steps should be taken to assist these small-scale coffee farmers. Given the larger picture, advocating and voting for the environment is incredibly important. Whether it’s locally or nationally, climate change needs to be addressed, and that starts with the people. Directly assisting small coffee farmers means buying mindfully — for example, from small roasters or cafes that sell speciality coffee produced by these farmers. We can’t magically control the temperatures or precipitation regions receive, but we can support products produced by these farmers. In addition, donating to organizations such as De La Gente, a nonprofit that works directly with small coffee farmers in Guatemala to overcome challenges, or the Hanns R. Neumann Stiftung organization, which works with small coffee farmers globally, can truly help.
Giving to people in need should be a no-brainer, and given that close to 75% of the American population consumes coffee daily, giving back to the communities who have grown this commodity for decades should be even easier.