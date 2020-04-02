Finally, the long-awaited college decision letter arrives in the mail. Then comes graduation, dorm room decorations and new roommates — the excitement of moving away from home and becoming an adult. These are the things many high school seniors dream about.
But not every dream decision is made without batting an eye.
“The college decision is like a choice between different paths to ‘success,’ ” said Tabatha Hirsch, a senior at Santa Fe Prep. “I know [one path] can make me happy, and for me, it’s about figuring out which path I want to take.”
Although most seniors look forward to the day they commit to a college, many soon-to-be graduates agree, the stressors of that decision can be incredibly daunting.
“The application process was grueling … and now the decision is very difficult because I can see myself being happy at many schools,” Hirsch said. “My journey is not over just yet.”
Allie Cooper, the director of Breakthrough Santa Fe — a program that helps students in middle or high school on their college preparatory journey — emphasized “different teens have different stressors” and that the feelings associated with selecting a college vary from person to person.
“Many are worried about how they’ll figure out what they should study, what it will be like to leave home, [whether they] will [even] get into college,” she said. “It’s stressful, and it sometimes makes students avoid the hard questions that they have to answer or even the work that they need to do because they don’t know where to start.”
Although it can feel hard to manage, Hirsch said, making lists to weigh the pros and cons of each school, and talking to family members and friends for advice when needed has helped significantly. Still, it’s critical “to listen to my own thoughts without any outside input, too,” she said.
Cooper recommended students ask themselves important questions about what they prioritize in their dream college. Some examples include: Do I want to be at a service-oriented school? A politically active or religious school? How far am I willing to go from home? Do I want to be in a small college town or in big city? The list goes on.
Noting that the process is personal, Cooper said that “essential factors [to consider include] academic, social, physical environment, interests and financial.”
Shannon Hale, a college counselor at the Academy of Technology and the Classics, agreed that finances play a big role.
“Know what your Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) is and base your search on that number. Look at universities that offer to meet the full-demonstrated need,” she said, noting students should ask themselves what they criteria they must meet to be eligible for these schools, whether it’s a certain GPA or ACT/SAT score. She said she encourages students to apply for scholarships for financial assistance.
Hale added that loans are not necessarily a bad thing when needed, but the borrower should be very informed and make sure they look for alternative funding first.
If they’re rejected from a dream college, Cooper reminds students that it’s OK to be upset but to continue looking ahead toward the bigger picture.
“There is no top choice because you will create your experience once you get to college,” she said. “Obviously, people have top wishes — I certainly did as a senior — but it is important to remember that students really could be happy in a variety of different schools.”
Plus, “sometimes rejection can help guide you toward a choice that is best for you,” she added.
For many seniors, the hardest part is making a decision between their top two options. Cooper recommends looking at the financial aid package and the course catalog at both schools to see which one offers classes that approach learning the right way for each individual.
“Beyond that, the student should spend some time reaching out to current students to ask them about their experience,” she said. “Also, read the school paper and check out blogs and publications from student clubs and activities. Once the student has done all of that upfront research, visit both of the schools if possible.”
Hirsch said students should trust their intuition: “I think everyone needs to just follow their gut” and remember the next step after high school doesn’t have to look the same for every teenager.
Derek Valdez, who graduated from the Academy for Technology and the Classics in 2019, decided to take a gap year after finishing high school.
“I definitely felt very pressured to go straight to college out of high school,” Valdez said, “but I took a gap year because I felt I earned it. All those years of school, and I needed one year to myself.”
While Valdez said he plans to go to college in the near future, he said it’s important to apply and move away only “when you feel comfortable and ready.”
Hale said gap years can be beneficial “if pursued with intention.”
“If you are considering a gap year, use that time to pursue an interest, develop a passion, self-reflect on what is important to you or consider how you what to change the world,” she said. “Align your actions toward those interests.”
As the time quickly approaches for seniors to make their final selections, teens feel the pressure. This is especially true given the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the cancellation of college tours nationwide and made it difficult for many students to see the schools they’re considering.
Hale said she reminds students that many schools have extended deadlines and are offering virtual tours. Even more importantly, she said, the crisis will not last forever.
“From this, you will develop strength and fortitude. Your values may shift. Use this as an opportunity to discover how you want to be in our world,” Hale said.
No matter what is happening in the world, Hale added, it’s critical for teens to understand that “it is not necessarily where you go to college that is important but what you do when you get there. Get involved, explore different majors, pursue things that make you uncomfortable and stretch your comfort zone. … Wherever you go, make it yours.”
“Trust yourself,” Hirsch said. “Everyone will have things to say about your process, so [make your decision] by taking a step back and acknowledging what it is you really want.”
Sofia Ortiz is a senior at St. Michael’s High School. Contact her at sofiagoesgreen10@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.