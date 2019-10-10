Disney’s remakes of original movies have not fared well with most people. While audiences experienced mixed reactions following the debuts of Aladdin and The Lion King, the redos largely received negative reviews from critics.
This is because the tired remakes stem from Disney’s desire to capitalize on beloved stories for financial gain, as well as an evident lack of creativity in Hollywood.
Considering that it’s difficult to come up with original ideas in this day and age, most filmmakers tend to look to the past for reference. In recent years, a large percentage of Hollywood films have been remakes of older films under the same title or a continuation of a preexisting series.
The cause for this is none other than money. Companies will try to capitalize as much as possible from a good flick, wringing every last penny out of a successful concept. This is why some movie series, like Marvel’s Avengers and Star Wars, never seem to have an end.
This approach is a marketing technique: Folks who work in the film industry — be it Disney, Nickelodeon or DreamWorks — figure if they keep a story alive as long as possible, people will continue spending money to see how the plot unravels until its “grand finale.” Often, however, the “end” only results in yet another sequel, or a separate movie that revolves around one character from the film.
As for Disney’s live-action remakes, producers usually choose a durable film from decades prior that could be equally appealing to younger audiences who are perhaps unfamiliar with the original. At the same time, these remakes cater to the older audiences who grew up watching the cartoon versions. Still, for me, it’s hard to watch a remake with the same enthusiasm I had as a kid.
For years to come, Disney will continue re-creating animation into live action. Already, Mulan is scheduled to come to theaters in 2020, and The Little Mermaid will come out in 2021. There also are rumors of a Jungle Book 2, Snow White and films focused on 101 Dalmations’ villain Cruella de Vil and Peter Pan’s beloved fairy, Tinker Bell.
In general, the desire for financial benefit is what drives large corporations. Whether we like it or not, the entertainment industry will keep on reusing or stretching a story until all possible money has been made, which is just one of the disadvantages of capitalism.
Lincoln Byrd is a junior at Santa Fe High School, contact him at lincbyrd@gmail.com.
