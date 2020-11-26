The iconic K-pop group BTS has returned with its latest album BE, which serves as an ode to life amid quarantine. The eight-track album, which features the group’s Grammy-nominated single “Dynamite,” offers listeners a slice of comfort and empathy — things we could all use right about now.
While BTS is known for anthem-style, pumpy songs suitable for bubble gum and disco balls, BE offers a bit of a different vibe. The single “Life Goes On,” the first on the album, best sums up the message of the remaining seven songs: While life as we once knew it has effectively been put on pause, things won’t always be this way, and we must continue to move forward and cling to hope. The song ends with a harmonized lyrical reminder, “Yeah, life goes on/Like this again.”
BTS touches on emotions most of us have felt during the pandemic. “Fly to My Room” digs into the feelings of isolation that stem from COVID-19 regulations, while “Dis-ease” explores the nagging pressure to constantly feel productive, and how hard it can be to do so when motivation is lacking.
One of the slower tracks, “Blue and Grey,” conveys vulnerability. It describes a sense of overwhelming sadness, a “threatening blue shadow which swallows me whole.” The use of moody colors speaks to anxiety and depression, effectively paired with an explicit plea, “I just want to be happier.” Though BTS explores many other hard-to-swallow emotions throughout BE, each song seems to end on a slightly more optimistic note. Even in “Blue and Grey,” the group ends with “If, in a far-flung future, I’m able to smile, I’ll tell you that I did.”
Still, it wouldn’t be a BTS album without the more upbeat synths.
As the album continues, things get brighter, with increasingly higher-energy tracks to match the shifting mood. “Telepathy” is one such track, which celebrates finding joy from another person during quarantine. “Dynamite,” a retro-pop song that was released in August, doesn’t acknowledge the pandemic at all and instead talks about having a carefree night out on the town — a dreamy escape we all long for these days.
The last song on BE is “Stay,” an EDM number that speaks to the power of friendship, no matter distance or time. While everyone misses social interactions of pre-pandemic days, we must remember that friends and family are always close to the heart. “Yeah, I know you’ll always stay,” the group sings. No hardship can take that away.
From start to finish, BTS skillfully strikes a balance between spreading a sanguine message and acknowledging all of the negative feelings that come with an unprecedented, long-lasting pandemic. It’s been a hard year, and the K-pop boy band does not shy away from this reality.
Overall, BE admittedly doesn’t strike me in the same way past albums have. It’s less of a bold statement than the group’s previous work. Yet, there’s something refreshing about the quiet recognition of negative emotions during this turbulent time. BE is a solid, enjoyable and relatable album for everyone that speaks to this moment in history.
