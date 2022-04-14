Since it was first released, viewers have fallen in love with the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. The show, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling romance series, follows each child of the Bridgerton family in Regency-era London on their quests for true love as they weather various family dramas and participate in eccentric social lives.
When Season 1 of Bridgerton dropped Christmas morning in 2020, I watched all 10 episodes three times each. Honestly, it was the best unexpected Christmas present I could have asked for. I was absolutely captivated by the grand historical sets, luxurious costuming and dashing actors. And as a hopeless romantic myself, I was utterly enthralled by the enemies-to-lovers romance of eldest daughter Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and eligible bachelor Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page). I just wanted more and more of the series.
Now that more of the series is here, I’m enjoying the new plot lines and characters and the rich set design and costuming, but find myself longing for a more memorable season.
As with Season 1, I quickly ate up every second of the new storyline, which follows the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), on his quest for a wife. Except Anthony Bridgerton is not in search of love but simply an apt woman to make a reliable viscountess to continue the family legacy. It’s his transactional decision that ultimately leads him into a complicated love triangle with the Sharma sisters, foreigners to the elite social world who are participating in the London marriage market to find a love match for Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).
While I thoroughly enjoyed this new plot and characters, I have to say Season 2 was not quite as memorable as the first. I only watched the season once and felt that was more than enough. Perhaps I was just too attached to the characters of the original season to enjoy this new story as much as I would have liked. But I should not stop you from watching the series; after all, viewers have streamed over 193 million hours of the show, according to Netflix.
Instead, the highlight of the season to me was not Anthony’s shocking love affair, but rather the taboo romance of wealthy Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and revolutionary printer apprentice Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch). Which was an accidental occurrence, as Eloise, who is in search of the anonymous Lady Whisteldown, stumbles upon a certain printing press and ultimately a certain apprentice. It was sweet seeing my favorite rebel Bridgerton child finding a love interest.
I also enjoyed seeing many elements of Season 1 alive in Season 2. The instrumental covers of modern pop music that brought a contemporary feel to the show remain, with Season 2 tracks including Madonna’s “Material Girl” and Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” Furthermore, the extraordinary (and albeit historically inaccurate) costuming continues to add to the overall extravagance of the sets and the personalities of characters. The use of colors to illustrate certain meanings was truly genius. For instance, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), whose family is struggling with money, only wears bright colors and obnoxious outfits with feathers, which symbolizes her need to be noticed in order to marry and secure her future. Unlike Penelope, Eloise Bridgerton, who wears calm blues and sleek, simple outfits, comes from a wealthy family and can afford not to marry.
Despite Season 2’s TV-MA rating, the show is more PG than its debut season.
I would still advise some discretion when viewing the series, or at least viewers to have some maturity.
So, no, Season 2 was not what I had anticipated, but I did enjoy having one of my favorite shows back. Instead, I simply cannot wait for Netflix to drop Season 3, hopefully sometime soon, which will maybe allow me to see more of Theo and Eloise.
