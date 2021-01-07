Do you love a good romance series or period drama? Then you absolutely have to watch Netflix's new series Bridgerton.
This unexpected release, made available on Christmas morning, is set in 18th-century London and follows the elite Bridgerton family as they deal with love, high society and scandal. Based on author Julia Quinn's series — The Duke and I was the first book of nine Bridgerton family books — this is a tale of love, innocence and, well, not-so innocence. (Note that the series has a TV-MA rating and may not be appropriate for all teen audiences.)
The first season primarily follows the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, and her quest to find true love in London's marriage market after her high-society debut. It also follows Simon Basset, the dashing and eligible Duke of Hastings, who refuses to have anything to do with marriage.
But the season isn't all about love. Viewers also get a close-up look into the scandalous lives of England's elite, thanks to a character known as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous female writer who publishes a gossip sheet.
The show feels like a fusion of Pride and Prejudice and Gossip Girl, as it follows a classic enemies-to-lovers storyline with drama sprinkled throughout. The series really takes you on a roller coaster of emotions — from love to hate to sadness — and even has a hint of humor.
With a riveting storyline and its play on viewers' emotions, Bridgerton quickly has become one of Netflix's top 10 rated shows and movies in the U.S. Even Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 92 percent rating.
The series has become especially popular among teens on TikTok, who post their desire to be part of this fictional world or express their own take on Bridgerton fashion. The hashtag #BRIDGERTON currently has over 4 billion views.
Overall, the series is amazing, and the visuals used to bring the books to life were beautifully crafted.
Aspects I love the most include the show's exquisite costuming, unique dialogue and stunning scenery. Every character is dressed in a style to match their social class: High-class women wear luxurious gowns, and high-class men wear 19th-century suits. The dialogue mixes traditional old English with modern phrases, and the scenes, which are set in palaces, gardens and the city, are extravagant.
Lastly, I love how the producers weaved modern pop songs into the series, using orchestral versions of hits from artists such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.
Perhaps the only letdown of the show is that it might be over; Netflix has not yet released a formal statement about renewing the series for a second season. However, fans are hopeful because the show's creator, Chris Van Dusen, said in a interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a "deep well of story for us to explore on Bridgerton — we have a massive cast and that provides us opportunities to explore all kinds of stories."
I cannot say enough about how much I enjoyed this series — even after watching all eight episodes three times each. I am certainly counting on another season and can't wait until it comes out.
