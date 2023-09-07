Kendall Bell, right, teaches a math class about ratios using jelly beans in July 2018 at Santa Fe Preparatory School, part of the Breakthrough Santa Fe program. An integral part of the Breakthrough program is a six-week summer camp-school hybrid hosted at Santa Fe Prep for students grades 6 to 12. Older students serve as teaching fellows.
Kendall Bell, right, teaches a math class about ratios using jelly beans in July 2018 at Santa Fe Preparatory School, part of the Breakthrough Santa Fe program. An integral part of the Breakthrough program is a six-week summer camp-school hybrid hosted at Santa Fe Prep for students grades 6 to 12. Older students serve as teaching fellows.
New Mexican file photo
Generation Next writer Josué Solís is covered in shaving cream while participating in a “fun Friday” event at Breakthrough Santa Fe this summer.
In lieu of lounging around a pool or taking a road trip and having a break from the world of education this summer, I instead spent the break instructing seventh graders in a literature class through a coming-of-age novel.
The class happened as part of the summer programming from Breakthrough Santa Fe, a local nonprofit that works with middle and high schoolers in the Santa Fe area to ensure college access. Having been a student of the program starting way back in 2019, I felt it was my duty, in a sense, to inspire and motivate the new generation of Breakthrough students. The highs and lows of taking on this mission were dynamic and taught me about myself and my own approaches to my education.
An integral part of the Breakthrough program is a six-week summer camp-school hybrid hosted at Santa Fe Prep for students grades 6 to 12. Teaching fellows for the program, like myself, started prepping for the program three weeks beforehand in early June. After introductions, we spent two weeks worth of 7 a.m. call times learning to master the “say-see-do” lesson planning system, which lays out how students must practice the steps to a skill, like creating a thesis statement in parts to then write one as homework, continuously to master it. All this training leads up to the first day of classes in June and introducing my students to Sherman Alexie’s TheAbsolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.
In hindsight, the nine weeks I spent waking up before sunrise and practicing driving myself to and from work for the first time refined my time-management skills and taught me a great deal about leadership. However, in the moment, writing four lesson plans and planning fun-filled Fridays for the seventh graders was overwhelming. I remember telling myself on multiple occasions that I could get ready and be out the door in five minutes just to sleep an extra half-hour. This isn’t to say the work was too draining. I see now it’s more of a sign of how much fun and growth I and my students experienced.
Before starting the job, when I found out I would be teaching reading, I told myself, “Well that should be easy; I read all the time.” This was poetically ironic as I then sputtered through explaining exactly how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich as part of a training. However, after acknowledging my automaticity — ability to complete tasks without thinking twice — and chatting with the various support channels in the program, I was able to teach my students about plot development using Pixar’s animated short Bao and review events from TheAbsolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian using games like Jeopardy! and activities like creating a timeline as a class.
About two weeks into class, when my students got comfortable and the classes started running more smoothly, one participant asked something along the lines of, “Why is reading important?” I offered a simple response at first, but then I went home and changed a lesson for the next week to include a discussion of the plot of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. I asked the students to guess when the book was written, and their answers spanned from the 2000s to present day. Their jaws dropped when I told them it was published in 1953. In that moment, I was pleased to see their interest in reading and in the importance of the books we are all forced to study skyrocketed tenfold.
I also remember discussing the importance of Alexie’s novel with the seventh graders. The book, which is about a Native American teen named Junior and his ventures to a new school, was published in 2007 and is commonly taught in ninth grade. We had a meaningful conversation on racial injustice and the importance of inclusion and varied stories as they were depicted in TheAbsolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, and from the personal knowledge and experiences of the students. As a big nerd for anything literature related this made my heart very happy.
However, all good things must come to an end. The last day of classes was a doozy. I cried during each period, and many students begged me to return next summer. I’m still deciding if I’ll teach again then, but I can confidently say I have learned a myriad of skills and lessons from my students; they taught me more than I could ever have taught them.
I learned there is always a different way to approach the same task, that sometimes you simply need to have fun, and that there is a whimsical quality to joking about the hardships depicted in the book or the amount of homework assigned in a given day.
There aren’t enough words in the English language to explain the wonderful summer I had. I think I will forever cherish the times I had to put on the “disappointed look,” which my students coined to describe the concerned face and crossed arms I’d present when the class was interrupting a lesson or getting off track.
I have always heard kids are the future, but before teaching for Breakthrough, I had never truly seen what it meant in real life. When a student would correct their own mistake without me telling them, I saw a future mathematician working on solving the next great big global concern. When we had lively debates about the systemic injustices in the novel, I saw lawyers helping their communities and diplomats advocating for their countries. When I saw one student pick up another’s dropped pencil, I felt an overwhelming hope for the future of our planet.
From what I remember about being on the receiving end of a say-see-do lesson, it seemed as if my teachers were chugging energy drinks or just unbelievably peppy. I built many skills that I now use without thinking twice, such as critical thinking and the ability to handwrite a solid essay in 30 minutes on just about any prompt. Now I know that simply having the opportunity to teach something new to a bundle of open minds, using lessons you made yourself, is a source of more motivation and energy than anything that could come from a can.
My biggest takeaway from this summer, however, was that being open-minded can lead to expanding your horizons further than imaginable. My experience with education this summer felt organic and spectacular. It was full circle, complete with lots of laughs and tears.