In lieu of lounging around a pool or taking a road trip and having a break from the world of education this summer, I instead spent the break instructing seventh graders in a literature class through a coming-of-age novel.

The class happened as part of the summer programming from Breakthrough Santa Fe, a local nonprofit that works with middle and high schoolers in the Santa Fe area to ensure college access. Having been a student of the program starting way back in 2019, I felt it was my duty, in a sense, to inspire and motivate the new generation of Breakthrough students. The highs and lows of taking on this mission were dynamic and taught me about myself and my own approaches to my education.

An integral part of the Breakthrough program is a six-week summer camp-school hybrid hosted at Santa Fe Prep for students grades 6 to 12. Teaching fellows for the program, like myself, started prepping for the program three weeks beforehand in early June. After introductions, we spent two weeks worth of 7 a.m. call times learning to master the “say-see-do” lesson planning system, which lays out how students must practice the steps to a skill, like creating a thesis statement in parts to then write one as homework, continuously to master it. All this training leads up to the first day of classes in June and introducing my students to Sherman Alexie’s The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.

Josué Solís is a junior at United World College-USA, contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

