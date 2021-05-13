I am half of a fraternal twin pair. We were born a minute apart on Jan. 11, 2005. My sibling first, me second. Apart from our entrance into the world, the other separation between us is our sex.
The world has gendered me female and my brother male. The chances of this are the same as the chances of a coin landing on heads or tails: 50/50. The coin toss of my gender continues to affect my life. It is why my parents bought me pepper spray for Hanukkah and my brother received clothes and a basketball. And many Hanukkahs ago, it was why my grandparents bought me a vanity and my brother a John Deere toy gator. It was the difference between my brother reciting a prayer in Hebrew School thanking God for not being made a woman, and I was barred from reading out of the Torah.
I regard gender as a social construct that pressures people of each sex to conform to certain stereotypes and character traits. Because gender is subscribed to by the vast majority of people, its presence must be acknowledged. However, it is painful to accept that despite the work of the women who have come before me, gender is still an obstacle; I’ve spent my life being viewed and viewing myself through the male gaze.
The male gaze has also, at times, estranged me from myself. It led me to view my body as something that needed to be worthy of consumption. I used to dress for male validation instead of creative expression, which is the intent behind my outfits now. I thought of my body as a hindrance. I believed if I could attain the unrealistic dimensions pushed on me by the beauty industry and social media, I would be able to accept my body.
It’s upsetting to think of my younger self who loved herself conditionally. But I do not fault her. She grew up enveloped by the male gaze. She grew up in the age of the $500 billion beauty industry. She grew up watching blockbuster movies that capitalized upon the female leads’ sex appeal. She grew up scrolling through social media, equating likes with value and sexuality with worth. She grew up screaming the lyrics of female singers, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj, who had to meet the expectations of being able to perform flawlessly, act in music videos, dance at shows, be sexually alluring and sing. These expectations far exceed the expectations placed on their male counterparts.
She learned the survival tactics of people-pleasing, apologizing and submission. She learned to ignore catcalls, hands that touched her where she did not want to be touched, and unwanted comments about her clothing and her body. She learned to avoid being in public alone and to have 911 dialed if she was by herself, just in case. She was taught to bring pepper spray when she hiked and to wear nothing “provocative.” She was instructed never to drink at parties, so she wouldn’t be roofied. She was told she should take actions to prevent being sexually assaulted.
Instances of policing the female body include dress codes, abortion treated as policy instead of a personal decision and the claims of sexual assault survivors being negated.
Considering victims to be responsible for crimes committed against them is just one example of the litany of damaging contradictions surrounding female sexuality. Our patriarchal society continues to imbue girls with the belief their worth is dependent on their ability to fulfill the sexual desires of men.
This notion exists simultaneously with girls’ bodies being treated as a danger and a burdensome temptation. At the orthodox temple I used to attend, my sister and I had to cover our shoulders and show minimal skin because of the belief that our bodies were not holy and shouldn’t be visible in holy places. Considering that most mainstream religions are patriarchal, it follows that as a woman I would be viewed in a demeaning way, but subconsciously, rules like this instill in girls the belief that as a woman your body is encumbering and should be covered.
While I no longer participate in organized religion, policing the female body through dress codes is inescapable. Last week, after just arriving at school, the first interaction I had was being reprimanded by a teacher for what I was wearing. He asked, “Did you get the memo on not showing your midriff at school?” I was wearing my brother’s sweatpants that day, which were loose on me and slipped down to reveal an inch of skin. I am so tired of getting dressed and redressed thinking of my body as something that warrants unwanted attention and rebukes. Like gender, sexuality is something other people press upon me. I did not wear my brother’s sweatpants to sexualize myself. I wore them because they were comfortable. This instance is indicative of a larger problem: My brother is afforded the privilege of wearing whatever he wishes, while I am not permitted the same privilege because boys might find my clothing “provocative” or “distracting.” Instead of perpetuating the male gaze by reinforcing the phrase “boys will be boys,” why don’t we hold the boys responsible for not sexualizing their female classmates?
It’s a common belief that issues of inequality are separate and can be resolved separately. But that is incorrect. Sexism and environmental injustice are intertwined. Earth is exploited in the same way women are. Earth has been deforested, polluted, burned, trashed, drilled and mined; Earth has been raped.
Incels — the online community of men who vocalize their frustration with their inability to sexually attract women — mirror the attitude we as a society have taken toward Earth. Incels feel like women owe them sex, that it is their birthright. Similarly, our patriarchal society views Earth as an abundance humanity is entitled to. This is yet another contradiction the patriarchy makes. Men are made to feel entitled to sex while girls are shamed for their sexuality.
The male gaze can separate a pair of twins, but I cannot fully separate it from my identity. I know I will probably spend the majority of my life purging myself of the male gaze, and I await the person I will be when I have learned to love myself without the conditions the patriarchy has placed on me.
Aviva Nathan will be attending United World College as a junior this fall. Contact her at avivafnathan@gmail.com.
