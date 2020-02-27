For the first time in nearly five years, Justin Bieber is back with a new album. The 17-track R&B album titled Changes is a compilation of Bieber’s personal stories and reflections, including thoughts related to the abrupt ending of his previous world tour and his recent marriage.
After making a huge comeback with his fourth major studio album, Purpose, in November 2015, Justin Bieber fell silent once again, going four years without releasing any music. After cutting his Purpose world tour short in 2015, canceling its last 14 shows — he said he wanted his “mind, heart and soul to be sustainable” — Bieber has been laying low, getting his life back together. Occasionally appearing on a few collaborations with other artists, it wasn’t until Jan. 3 that he released the album hit single “Yummy.”
Just about every song on Changes resembles each other in tempo, arrangement and even lyrics. This all works to emphasize the album’s major theme — primarily about life’s ups and downs, specifically touching on Bieber’s rollercoaster of a musical career — and overall mood.
For example, in the track “Changes,” he addresses the troubles he’s gone through and how he wants to be the best version of himself, with lyrics like “Sometimes I’ll go to sleep early / Sometimes I can’t close my eyes / Sometimes I smile like it’s all good / Even though there’s pain underneath it / Though I’m going through changes / Don’t mean that I changed.”
In one episode of his docuseries Seasons, Bieber discusses the severity of his former drug use. According to him, he smoked weed for the first time at age 13, and by the time he entered his 20s, he had progressed to pills and “purple drank,” a concoction of cough syrup and hard candy. He also discusses his struggles with anxiety and his diagnosis of chronic Lyme disease.
According to Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, “No one has ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber.” Much like Purpose, Changes dives into the ways Bieber has dealt with pressures of fame and overcome the controversial things he has done.
On Changes, Bieber is returning a transformed, wiser man — not just to his fans, but to the rest of the world, which so harshly judged him. Not only is he newly sober, but also newly wed, happily married to Hailey Baldwin as of September. According to him, Baldwin has been a major inspiration in reviving his musical career, while also helping improve his mental health.
Despite having one of the roughest transitions to fame and being one of the most hated — or misunderstood — artists of our generation, Bieber has stuck with making songs for more than a decade. Only time will tell if he will keep making music, but one thing is certain: He has left his mark in music history.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.