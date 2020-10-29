Joe Biden must win the 2020 presidential election. It’s as simple as that.
In the almost four years that Donald Trump has served as president of the United States, he has imposed a travel ban on many Muslim countries; separated immigrant children from their parents at the border; overseen the longest government shutdown in American history; denied thousands of migrants asylum; defended neo-Nazis and failed to condemn white supremacy during a televised presidential debate; cut corporate tax to its lowest rate since 1939; tried repeal the Affordable Care Act without offering a plan to replace it; withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, proving his denial of climate change — or at the very least, his lack of priority for protecting our environment; withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal; lead the country to its highest national debt levels since World War II; was impeached for abusing power and obstructing justice during the 2016 election; ordered peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters to be tear-gassed; admitted to downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans. …
The list goes on and on.
This is just scratching the surface of all the things Trump has done during his time as president. His character speaks for itself. To me, I just can’t fathom how the president of the United States can be so openly hateful and get away with it. Not only does he show no remorse, but he continues to have support from millions of Americans.
I know we say every election is critical, but the upcoming Nov. 3 election is actually one of the most important — if not the most important — in our country’s history. Next week, voters will either reelect a man who has proven he has no compassion for the people he’s meant to serve or elect a man who has spent decades fighting for others and plans on continuing that fight.
Biden is one of the most qualified people to ever run for president, having served 36 years as a U.S. senator and eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama. He has a proven track record of advocating for the people of this country — even those who don’t support him. Time and time again, he says he’s not just hoping to be president for Democrats but for all American people.
The past four years under Trump have been devastating for the nation, but Biden has many ideas to get the U.S. running in the right direction again.
For one, he supports creating a national testing and tracing program to help combat the novel coronavirus and help citizens stay safe during the pandemic. Additionally, he plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour; rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and make sure the U.S. does its part in the fight against climate change; expand Obamacare and add a public option to help ensure all Americans have access to health care; reverse Trump’s immigration policies; create universal preschools; forgive student debt; and expand free college.
Even though Biden seems to have a good chance of winning this election on paper, it’s still crucial for him to get as many votes as possible. We all know what can happen if he doesn’t. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by almost three million votes but became president after an upset victory in the Electoral College. Biden must have large numbers of supporters nationwide — not only to win the presidency but to win the fight to save the soul of the nation.
Let’s be honest: Biden wasn’t everyone’s first choice, nor is he everyone’s favorite politician, but right now, he is our only hope for a better country.
All of us — even those of us too young to vote — have to do everything we can to make sure Biden is elected as the 46th president of the United States. In a time of darkness, he’s the light we so desperately need.
