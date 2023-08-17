Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - Los Angeles

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour last week at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

In a crowd filled with deafening screams, Taylor Swift announced the rerecording of her album 1989 earlier this month during her final Los Angeles show for the Eras Tour. Having watched live, I was elated to hear the critical and commercial masterpiece that was 1989 would be reimagined by Swift. The rerecordings mean much more to fans and Swift than what they seem on a surface level.

The pop icon started as a country singer in Tennessee and eventually began earning Grammy Awards with ease before shifting to the pop genre through 2014’s 1989. From the “KimYe” scandal that resulted from Kanye West’s 2009 interruption of Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech that helped birth reputation (2017), to Lover (2019), an album about Swift’s longtime relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, Swift’s career has been nothing short of legendary.

After the release of reputation, Swift left Big Machine Records, which she had been signed to for 12 years, for New York label Republic Records. Following the release of Lover under Republic Records in April 2019, controversy struck with American music magnate Scooter Braun’s purchase of Big Machine Records. His purchase entitled him to the profits and ownership of six of Swift’s albums, which sparked mass controversy. The purchase led to a debate on what claims artists have on their own art.

Moksh Bhakta is a junior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at moksh.bhakta@mandelainternationalschool.us.

