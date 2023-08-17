In a crowd filled with deafening screams, Taylor Swift announced the rerecording of her album 1989 earlier this month during her final Los Angeles show for the Eras Tour. Having watched live, I was elated to hear the critical and commercial masterpiece that was 1989 would be reimagined by Swift. The rerecordings mean much more to fans and Swift than what they seem on a surface level.
The pop icon started as a country singer in Tennessee and eventually began earning Grammy Awards with ease before shifting to the pop genre through 2014’s 1989. From the “KimYe” scandal that resulted from Kanye West’s 2009 interruption of Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech that helped birth reputation (2017), to Lover (2019), an album about Swift’s longtime relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, Swift’s career has been nothing short of legendary.
After the release of reputation, Swift left Big Machine Records, which she had been signed to for 12 years, for New York label Republic Records. Following the release of Lover under Republic Records in April 2019, controversy struck with American music magnate Scooter Braun’s purchase of Big Machine Records. His purchase entitled him to the profits and ownership of six of Swift’s albums, which sparked mass controversy. The purchase led to a debate on what claims artists have on their own art.
Specifically, Braun owned the rights to all the master recordings for Swift’s music under Big Machine Records. Essentially, using Swift’s music in a TV show, movie or advertisement would require paying Braun a licensing fee and getting his permission. Swift was then prohibited by her old label from playing any of her old music at the 2019 American Music Awards. The artist turned to her loyal fan base, the Swifties, who gathered enough support to convince Braun to allow her to perform. During her performance, Swift wore a white, prison clothes-like shirt covered with the names of all her albums in black, symbolizing the exploitation and entrapment of the music industry, while strongly showing her claim over her music.
Braun and Big Machine Records realized the impact Swift and her fan base had, yet still didn’t offer her the chance to purchase her masters. In 2019, Swift announced she was tired of being a pawn in their games and announced her plan to reclaim her work by rerecording her first six albums. The artist said, “For years I asked, pleading for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in.”
Swift’s rerecordings have been massive successes. As of today, Swift owns the masters to Lover, Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), Midnights (2022), Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red(Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now(Taylor’s Version). Swift doesn’t just release the same musical content, but also includes tracks “from the vault” — tracks that didn’t make the cut for old releases.
Popular vault tracks include “Mr. Perfectly Fine” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), “I Can See You” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and most famously, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” from Red (Taylor’s Version). Vault tracks not only draw in critics and fans, but also expand Swift’s discography, making albums that originally had 13-15 songs rereleased with more than 20.
But the question remains: Was rerecording worth it? The numbers speak for themselves. Red (Taylor’s Version) has over 2.8 billion streams. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has had 1.9 billion streams, more than three times the original album. Swift releases new music videos and new content for Swifties to engage with, most famously releasing a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien based on the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” The short film has nearly 90 million views on YouTube. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the newest rerecording, having been released July 7, and caused Swift to break the record for most No. 1 albums by a female artist, a title previously held by Barbara Streisand.
So what does this mean? Swift has shown she’s more than just a breakup song. Tabloids and social media users alike have called her a serial dater and have slut-shamed her dating life throughout her 20s. While much of Swift’s music comes from her experiences, which allows fans to connect with her, the rerecordings draw little attention to those who the songs were about. These rerecordings destroy the misogynistic narrative that Swift is who she dates.
Swift described the sexist struggles she has gone through during her career in her 2019 Billboard Women in Music speech.
“They’re saying I’m dating too much in my 20s? OK, I’ll stop, I’ll just be single. For years. Now they’re saying my album Red is filled with too many breakup songs? OK, OK, I’ll make one about moving to New York and deciding that really my life is more fun with just my friends. Oh, they’re saying my music is changing too much for me to stay in country music? All right. OK, here’s an entire genre shift and a pop album called 1989.”
She continued: “Now it’s that I’m showing you too many pictures of me with my friends, OK, I can stop doing that, too. Now I’m actually a calculated manipulator rather than a smart businesswoman? OK, I’ll disappear from public view for years. Now I’m being cast as a villain to you? OK, here’s an album called reputation and there are lots of snakes everywhere.”
Swift concluded the speech by mentioning how she, much like many other women in the music industry, is criticized on standards that men of similar celebrity status never deal with. Their bodies, their music, their voices, etc. Swift’s rerecordings aren’t just reclamations of her music, but a reclamation of her identity. The rereleases draw new fans who don’t know the artist’s unnecessarily publicized dating life or the speculations of which breakup song is about which boyfriend. Long gone are the days of the Taylor Swift breakup song. New and old Swifties alike are elated to see Taylor’s version of her own story.