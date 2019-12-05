If you’re a high schooler in Santa Fe, you better hope you haven’t been drinking out of a friend’s cup or kissing a stranger. The teen community in our town is going through an outbreak that can’t be stopped, unless sharing of bodily fluids does as well.
Mono, or infectious mononucleosis, is an illness spread most commonly by saliva. It is referred to as the “kissing disease,” but nowadays, it’s just as easy to get it by sharing a drink, a bite of food or a vaping device.
Symptoms of mononucleosis include serious fatigue, sore throat, headache and, most identifiably, swollen lymph-nodes. People with the virus can be bedridden for up to three weeks.
Still, because symptoms don’t typically show immediately, by the time someone finds out they have mono, they likely already have spread it to countless other teenagers. Recently, dozens of teens have been diagnosed with the virus.
The recent explosion of diagnoses has brought a citywide state of panic to many teens and parents. I have been doing my best to avoid the sickness by keeping my distance from others — especially keeping my mouth away from their food and drinks.
The good news is that you can typically catch mono only once, meaning if you get it now, you likely won’t get it again.
Still, I can’t count on two hands the amount of teens I know who have gotten the virus this fall — and the numbers only keep rising. Mono isn’t a joke and should be taken more seriously, as it envelops your life for weeks. If you start to feel sick this time of year, it’s critical to get tested.
I have yet to get infectious mononucleosis, and I hope to avoid it. However, as more and more teens are diagnosed, I fear my chances of making it through the school year mono-free are slim.
If you’re a teen or anyone who has never had mono, be careful. Don’t share drinks, and be sure to get tested if you get sick. There is no cure, but there are ways to make symptoms more tolerable. And the sooner you find out if you have it, the faster you can recover.
Steer clear, Santa Fe, the “Mono Monster” is never satisfied.
Ivy St. Clair is a junior at Santa Fe High School. You can contact her at ivy.ian.st.clair@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.