Generation Next is a section in The New Mexican that reflects the interests, concerns and opinions of teenagers, written by teenagers. The section is valuable because it gives students an opportunity to try journalism, and newspapers rarely highlight these youth perspectives.
In writing for Gen Next the past three or so years, I’ve learned a few things about people. Ultimately, writing article after article has revealed the good, the bad and the ugly about how people receive the perspectives of teenagers. Some view our work with intrigue and optimism for the future, while others view it with cynicism and dismissal.
While I think today’s young people can be thin-skinned, I also believe many adults are too quick to dismiss the concerns and solutions younger generations have to offer.
As I wrap up my time writing for the section, I’ve come to realize readers who write in to comment on our stories are rarely, if ever, anyone who is under the age of 20. While we’re not necessarily always creating content for our generation, we do get an opportunity to communicate our perspective to everyone else.
I’ve written about everything from the ins and outs of local car culture to opinion pieces on why we should raise the drinking age. I have had many people reach out to me to share their experiences on a subject or talk about their own opinions.
It is encouraging to see support for the writing of Generation Next coming from a variety of backgrounds, even if they don’t particularly agree with or understand the subject. It gives writers a bit more faith in humanity and enthusiasm to keep writing.
Unfortunately, there is a flip side to this. People can be incredibly vicious.
We all leave our emails at the bottom of each article in hopes people will contact us to share their thoughts. While there are plenty of positive emails that offer support, connection or other articles to read, that is not always the case. Maybe it’s a symptom of our fractured times, but it seems often people use access to our emails as an opportunity to be nasty and say exactly what they think of our opinions. This kind of correspondence can range from someone telling you you’re worthless to downright bewildering political tirades entirely irrelevant to the story at hand.
Writing what you think and why can get very politically contentious, even if you don’t intend it to be that way. Unfortunately, you’re bound to step on your toes when you go after a topic with polarizing viewpoints. Buzzwords set people off. This is something I have seen writers in our section deal with when writing on issues such as climate, gender and legislation surrounding key issues like gun violence.
It can be really discouraging to write about important, contentious issues because you know someone is going to write in and lambast you with their political beliefs. It can be scary to say anything, really, because someone will invariably be nasty.
People have a tendency to jump to conclusions based on the mere mention of hot topics. Mention, for instance, a lack of good health care in the United States and compare it to the socialized systems of Europe, and you’re suddenly accused of writing an article praising an enemy ideology — at least, that is how it is perceived. The funny thing is, in this specific situation, health care systems weren’t even the overarching topic of my article.
It has been challenging to stay politically ambiguous while writing, as I have always tried. I find it concerning how it’s nearly impossible to discuss an issue without someone reinterpreting my perspective through their own lens.
Perhaps some readers see a connection between what they believe and what I am writing, or maybe some people have blinders on and can’t see other perspectives when it comes to reading an article. I do not know. But I have been accused of being politically indoctrinated, religiously affiliated, a satanist, a communist, a Republican, a climate change denier, a climate change believer and a particularly malicious accusation of being “woke.”
I neither confirm nor deny any of that.
My favorite comment was being called “just as nuts as Mittens Romney,” in reference to the Utah senator and former presidential candidate, by a reader over an article about the perceived negative environmental impacts of electric vehicles. Not entirely sure how that connection was made; I guess it’s because I go to school in Salt Lake City?
While I find that amusing, I really don’t find the dismissal of a teenager’s perspective funny. And it happens a lot. Some people are just not open to hearing what we have to say and believe we haven’t earned the right to have an opinion. I think my generation is seen as an overly opinionated group who thinks they know everything and expects the norms of society to cater to us. The term snowflake gets tossed around a lot, especially when talking about social issues.
In some ways, this is true. I have mixed feelings about saying this, but I think my generation on the whole can be incredibly thin-skinned and overly sensitive to the world around them, without actually knowing what is going on. What do we know about the workings of politics long-term or about doing much of anything professional?
That being said, I’d have to argue we have as much right to say anything as anyone else, and a responsibility to do so. At the end of the day, we have to take ownership of what is written under our names and ensure the ideas that are presented are argued well.
My generation is left with a lot of problems to resolve, and despite any dismissal of our arguments and opinions, we still are expected to have answers. And while I’m done writing for Generation Next, I plan to keep writing in some capacity with a focus on one of those problem areas: environmental issues.
Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. This is his final article for Generation Next. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.