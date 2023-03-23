Generation Next is a section in The New Mexican that reflects the interests, concerns and opinions of teenagers, written by teenagers. The section is valuable because it gives students an opportunity to try journalism, and newspapers rarely highlight these youth perspectives.

In writing for Gen Next the past three or so years, I’ve learned a few things about people. Ultimately, writing article after article has revealed the good, the bad and the ugly about how people receive the perspectives of teenagers. Some view our work with intrigue and optimism for the future, while others view it with cynicism and dismissal.

While I think today’s young people can be thin-skinned, I also believe many adults are too quick to dismiss the concerns and solutions younger generations have to offer.

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. This is his final article for Generation Next. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.