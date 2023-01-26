One of the things that sets the United States apart from most other countries is our complete ineptitude at planning a beautiful city, and that is unfortunate.
The western half of the United States is growing. According to a 2022 U.S. census report, the country’s fastest-growing cities tend to be either in the South or the West. Santa Fe is included in that. The city has expanded south a lot in recent years, especially along Cerrillos Road.
We live amid dynamic landscapes with beautiful vistas and colors unique to the region.
And what do we do when presented with a beautiful area?
Naturally, in almost every instance, we ruin our cities with a gross celebration of corporate iconography. The tallest structures in many small towns and cities are garish signs promoting a fast-food restaurant along a main commercial strip. These signs, for example the instantly recognizable golden arches of McDonald’s, dominate the landscape. The storefronts aren’t much better. They are attention grabbing, yes. But they all use similar designs influenced by vague concepts of architectural design but not actual function. It seems to be part of brand identity.
Our current developments, both in the commercial and residential sectors, seem to have fully embraced this style of architecture. It does make some sense. It is cost effective, and a chain store is immediately identifiable by its facade. It is distinguishing, attention-grabbing, and having a consistent brand image and identical stores for every franchise must be good for business. Most major corporations and franchises do it. McDonald’s uses a certain color scheme on exterior cladding, and for some reason, all Lowes hardware stores have a similar storefront facade. Apartments and condos have also taken up the trend of using similar architectural cues. According to a 2019 Bloomberg article, builders have increasingly embraced stick-frame-built apartment complexes in recent years, leading to the rise of “blocky midrise” housing complexes nationwide.
And it’s unfortunately all really ugly.
Especially when a building is placed into an environment where its design doesn’t fit.
I find myself asking, does a facade with a fake gabled roof line really look good? No. Does that change when you put a scenic backdrop behind it? No. In fact, it ruins the landscape. It’s really unfortunate to see a modern-looking hotel standing in the middle of a beautiful, otherwise-undeveloped landscape.
In a larger city that has already ruined the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, it is passable. But in places where the natural scenery has been emphasized, it makes little sense to plop down a building using architectural cues from another region.
At least in the downtown and historic areas, Santa Fe actually is an example of what can be done to restrict and maintain a city’s character and attempt to harmonize with its environment.
Santa Fe’s architectural identity is rooted in low-profile, adobe-style buildings, and Spanish Colonial- and Pueblo-style architecture. Strict codes must be met to keep the city looking a certain way, such as rules about stucco colors. Not all of it is historic, but like other cities that maintain a degree of consistency to their architecture, the consistency gives Santa Fe a certain charm, and perhaps even feng shui. Santa Fe has a certain harmony with the surrounding landscape.
It’s a different story in the suburbs of Salt Lake City, where one only has to look to see what the future of such developments will become if they continue unabated. Salt Lake City is situated in an incredibly scenic valley with very prominent mountains. It could be very beautiful, except the city was developed with miles and miles of fast-food restaurants, shopping centers and other commercial infrastructure as if the Midwest had been placed amid the mountains. All consideration for the natural beauty of the landscape was neglected in favor of urban sprawl.
What drives this? Economic growth.
This is happening to the south side of Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Durango, Colo., and a lot of smaller towns and cities as they experience population growth
There is a huge opportunity to harmonize with the surrounding environment and beauty that is being squandered by continued development of substandard architecture.
Maybe it’s American culture; maybe we have come to expect everything a certain way. We fail to appreciate what we have and instead try to change our environment to our convenience. Have we become so boring that it has become disagreeable to have anything but the familiarity of corporate branding wherever we go?
I don’t believe that is the case. We idolize good architecture. We want to visit beautiful cities. After all, Texans come to Santa Fe to see our downtown. Not to see our fast-food restaurants and chain stores.
In cities like Santa Fe that have a rich architectural tradition, we should be banning all kinds of self-indulgent corporate architecture. I think if you want to develop here, it’s on the condition that a priority is placed upon architectural designs that maintain the natural beauty of the landscape and being in harmony with the surrounding buildings. Simply, blend in.
Elsewhere, where there is no established style, we should embrace new ideas that promote concordance with nature. Subtlety is the key, but we have not demonstrated that is something that we value on a broader scale. We should change that.