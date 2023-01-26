060321 jw building height 1.jpg

Ruby Acharya, left, gets some direction from her parents, Samala and Ganga Acharya, while getting her picture taken near the Cross of the Martyrs overlooking downtown Santa Fe in 2021. Santa Fe’s architecture is a draw for tourists.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican file photo

One of the things that sets the United States apart from most other countries is our complete ineptitude at planning a beautiful city, and that is unfortunate.

The western half of the United States is growing. According to a 2022 U.S. census report, the country’s fastest-growing cities tend to be either in the South or the West. Santa Fe is included in that. The city has expanded south a lot in recent years, especially along Cerrillos Road.

We live amid dynamic landscapes with beautiful vistas and colors unique to the region.

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

