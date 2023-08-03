“Now feel,” utters Barbie inventor Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman) to “Stereotypical Barbie,’’ portrayed by Margot Robbie, as a montage of what it means to be a woman cues to Billie Ellish’s pensive “What Was I Made For?”

The scene is just one of the countless astonishing and visually impressive moments Greta Gerwig and her methodical team created for Barbie, which opened late last month.

Besides the film’s immense marketing budget and the star-studded cast, the deeper significance behind the concept of the female-run society that is Barbie Land comes at a time when abortion restrictions are rising and the fight for equal rights across the gender spectrum is something that remains a subject debated by society.

Josué Solís will be a junior at United World College. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

