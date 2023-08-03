“Now feel,” utters Barbie inventor Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman) to “Stereotypical Barbie,’’ portrayed by Margot Robbie, as a montage of what it means to be a woman cues to Billie Ellish’s pensive “What Was I Made For?”
The scene is just one of the countless astonishing and visually impressive moments Greta Gerwig and her methodical team created for Barbie, which opened late last month.
Besides the film’s immense marketing budget and the star-studded cast, the deeper significance behind the concept of the female-run society that is Barbie Land comes at a time when abortion restrictions are rising and the fight for equal rights across the gender spectrum is something that remains a subject debated by society.
In April 2022 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nev., Warner Brothers Entertainment announced the Barbie movie co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, starring executive producer Margot Robbie, and indulged viewers in a sneak peak of Robbie in character. This came after a few changes in direction and casting — with Amy Schumer, Anne Hathaway and even Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, previously in talks to play the titular role.
Now, more than a year later, the movie has arrived to much critical and general acclaim and ultimately brought in a record-breaking $356 million on opening weekend — the most for any female-directed film at the box office. As of Thursday evening, the film stood at a certified fresh 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.1 star rating on popular review site letterboxd.
The film’s unprecedented and expansive success is thanks in part to the themes of motherhood, femininity, gender norms and pink that combine to create an immersive world viewers might not want to leave.
Writer-director Greta Gerwig depicted a vision for an “authentically artificial” world for her dolls to Rolling Stone, citing films including Heaven Can Wait (1978) as inspiration — “a wonderful movie that in some ways, on paper, shouldn’t work. And yet it does.”
In addition to a perfect setting and a methodical vision, Gerwig’s film has, for lack of better wording, a stacked cast. From Helen Mirren to Simu Liu and Issa Rae and an appearance from Bridgerton favorite Nicola Coughlan, the anticipation for the film exploded in the weeks leading up to opening weekend last month. The posters for the film, which have a picture of the character and something notable they’ve done, sparked much excitement — Emma Mackey’s Barbie has a Nobel Prize in physics and Dua Lipa is a mermaid.
Another notable plot point in the film is the signature Barbie arched foot and the conflict incited when “stereotypical” Barbie’s feet go flat after she starts contemplating mortality. A metaphor symbolizing the Barbies in Barbie Land — like women in the real world — can be anything and aren’t all too different which adds to Gerwig’s intentionally feminist and inclusive storyline.
The plot of the film takes Barbie and Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) to the real world, far from their Barbie Land bubble in which there’s an all-female Supreme Court and all Ken dolls are considered mere accessories. The idea of motherhood and the concept of growing out of playing with dolls are interlaced and eventually, when the rise of real-world patriarchy leaks into Barbie Land, there is a “Mojo Dojo Casa House” to poke fun at the stereotypical male and a PG-13 worthy line from President Barbie (Issa Rae).
The story of the film is extensive, appealing to people of all ages. The plot explores what happens when Barbie goes from a bubblegum pink world to ours and is immediately able to understand the severity of gender inequality and the patriarchy, which according to Ken means men on horses ruling the world — an understatement for the ages but also sadly quite accurate.
I think one of the most hilarious and satirical and almost depressing scenes of the film is a monologue-action scene combo by real-world Barbie fan Gloria, America Ferrera’s character, on what the world expects of women and the way that the world and its superimposed norms not only affect but diminish women.
The speech snaps the Barbies out of their Ken-imposed patriarchal hypnosis where everyone is interested in the plot of The Godfather and loves drinking beer. (Notice the clever Gone Girl reference.)
On a more superficial note however, there are also some Barbie-centric features to the film that make it true to the source material. For example, there is no water in Barbie Land, just like in real-life Barbie playsets.
The ocean has a singular Jeff Koons-ish wave, there is a slide from Barbie’s bedroom to her pool, and the perfectly 2D vehicles that travel both ways between Barbie Land and the real world include a snowmobile and spaceship. To top it off, Kate McKinnon plays the most authentic Barbie of all, complete with a botched child-scissors haircut and sloppy Sharpie makeup.
However, diving deep once more, the idea of McKinnon’s “weird” Barbie and how the actions of both the humans that play with the dolls and Mattel as a corporation speak to our capitalist society.
In real life, Barbie’s friend Midge, a pregnant doll, was pulled off shelves, while Earring Magic Ken was recalled when the doll became associated with the queer community. Both are personal favorites that get a mention in the film, which also pokes fun at the comical nature of Barbie’s impossibly arched feet and the impracticality of their “sold separately” accessories.
The fun, pink world Barbie inhabits and the juxtaposed reality of inequity and societal norms out in the real world make for a thrilling and quite refreshing theatergoing experience (especially in contrast to the serious tones of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which debuted on the same day.)
Greta Gerwig is a genius, and in my opinion, Barbie further cements the genius she’s displayed in 2017’s Lady Bird and 2019’s Little Women. There is a certain magic to Gerwig’s storytelling that is much more nuanced. It’s complicated and as detailed as Barbie not walking down the stairs of her Dream House but instead floating down magically from the top floor down to her car.
One scene comes to mind in particular, Barbie — in a pink, Western-inpired get-up — turns to an older woman seated on a bench next to her and confidently states, “You’re beautiful.”
The woman replies, “I know.” The scene explores the concept of beauty both perceived and true — how fitting.