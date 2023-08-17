There is nothing quite like the smell of new pencils, scribble-free notebooks and fresh Post-It Notes paired with the nervous reconsidering of the number of Advanced Placement classes you signed up for. Such were the vibes that filled the air this week as many Santa Fe students returned to school.
Back-to-school time is always special. The opportunity to learn something new and start a new chapter, which every teen faces each August, brings on immeasurable feelings. The promises of countless group projects and assignments may be overwhelming to some, but for others, the opportunity to excel is motivating.
There are myriad ways going back to the classroom looks for teens in Santa Fe. Some are starting on Common App essays in preparation for applying to college, while others are having to complete PE as a freshman, and there’s a special magic in the sense both are major milestones. I recently read that grade school is the time many folks reminisce about the most. Even though there are plenty of downsides or just general tribulations in the period of life that is school, there are also all the great memories like homecoming or hallway conversations.
Therefore, I’d advise that no matter how inconceivable the upcoming school year might seem, approach it with the optimistic belief in a determined end and the promise of great memories.
I had a rather different experience this time as I prepared to return to the classroom for my junior year. Having been admitted to United World College-USA, an hour and some change away from Santa Fe in Montezuma, my shopping list for the school year included twin XL sheets and the ever-fashionable dorm necessity that is shower shoes.
For some context, the United World Colleges organization was founded in the 1960s as a way to make “education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future,” according to its website.
The New Mexico location serves grades 11 and 12 and is the only United World College location in the U.S. Seventeen others are located across the globe, including in Norway, Hong Kong and Costa Rica.
Essentially, I get to go to school with kids from all over the world for the next two years while completing the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program. The program is designed to allow us to explore our cultural differences and similarities, which is likely to leave students with a more global perspective and might allow me to better understand the world as a whole.
Other students and I will also get the chance to go camping and spend time in the wilderness as well as study the American Southwest, allowing me — an established New Mexican — to expand on the knowledge I have of our surroundings and even give my two cents.
A boarding school with more than 30 countries represented in its population is a big change from Capital High School, where I previously attended. However, I can confidently report I still got to enjoy purchasing college-ruled notebooks and highlighters. You can never truly have enough.
With a new school and junior year being famously known as a — for lack of a better word — doozy, there is sure to be loads of excitement and new ventures on the horizon. One of those ventures is a mandatory camping trip in the Pecos Wilderness during orientation, and another is the higher-level Spanish literature class I’m hoping to take.
Regardless of what the school year has in store for you, August is met with a flurry of different feelings by each student.
I know many of my friends dread the approach of the first day of school in August, while others look forward to wearing their school IDs all day and anxiously await the first bell. To each their own, but I do have to admit there is a plus side to no longer pondering what to do on a summer day.
Personally, I take the romanticized version of school and run with it. My academic aspirations are inspired by daughter and Gilmore Girls genius Rory Gilmore. I take each headache in math class and rationalize that what I learn will be useful someday in the future. I take every edit on an essay as a possibility to be the best I can.
I’m trying to live, but not die, by the rules. If I couldn’t consider the challenges of school in a larger context like this, I would seriously detest it. From my perspective, it’s best to let yourself remain a bit oblivious to the short-term stresses of school and focus on enjoying the outcomes learning will bring in the future.
This week, I have packed up my room, said “see you later” to dozens of loved ones, moved an hour away (which is actually way harder than it sounds), spent the first of many nights in a dorm on the side of a mountain, and rubbed elbows with kids from continents I have only seen in movies. All of which is actually great practice for college and ought to be good for me.
In February, I visited the United World College-USA campus and sat in on a session with current students who explained the concept of “Type 2 Fun” to us. They explained that whenever you are “miserable” while doing something but are able to look back on it fondly later, you’ve had Type 2 Fun.
According to the students, this kind of fun can be found in experiences like taking rigorous IB courses or backpacking through the Grand Canyon with classmates.
Perhaps they are on to something.
So whether your fight or flight instinct is activated in a classroom or you are trying to romanticize the idea of taking AP U.S. History (kudos to you), maybe remembering it is Type 2 Fun you are having is the key to thriving instead of surviving as the school year begins.