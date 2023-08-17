United World College in N.M. gifted $10M (copy)

The historic castle on the United World College-USA campus in Montezuma, outside Las Vegas, N.M.

 Photo by Dawn Jernaill

There is nothing quite like the smell of new pencils, scribble-free notebooks and fresh Post-It Notes paired with the nervous reconsidering of the number of Advanced Placement classes you signed up for. Such were the vibes that filled the air this week as many Santa Fe students returned to school.

Back-to-school time is always special. The opportunity to learn something new and start a new chapter, which every teen faces each August, brings on immeasurable feelings. The promises of countless group projects and assignments may be overwhelming to some, but for others, the opportunity to excel is motivating.

There are myriad ways going back to the classroom looks for teens in Santa Fe. Some are starting on Common App essays in preparation for applying to college, while others are having to complete PE as a freshman, and there’s a special magic in the sense both are major milestones. I recently read that grade school is the time many folks reminisce about the most. Even though there are plenty of downsides or just general tribulations in the period of life that is school, there are also all the great memories like homecoming or hallway conversations.

Josué Solís is a junior at United World College-USA, contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

Recommended for you