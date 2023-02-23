Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder or ASD for short, is a neurological disorder related to how the brain develops. It affects the way people perceive and process their surroundings. From a young age, many autistic people grow up believing there is something wrong with them, that they are just strange or weird, but in reality, we just have a different brain structure.

Growing up autistic in this world controlled by allistic people, or people without autism, can cause permanent damage. Among other challenges, the perceptions of others can cause us to internalize stereotypes about autism and leave us feeling stupid or notably unconfident in our abilities.

All autistic people are different — some struggle with eye contact, and some struggle with talking; it depends on who you ask. Personally, I struggle with audio processing and use headphones to regulate it. These differences can make it hard for people to understand us, so they mark us off as just “weird.” It’s usually not the fault of the individual person, since we live in a world that likes to pretend people with autism don’t exist, although approximately 75 million people are autistic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pluto Lytle is a student at The MASTERS Program. Contact him at plutolytle@gmail.com.