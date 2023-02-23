Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder or ASD for short, is a neurological disorder related to how the brain develops. It affects the way people perceive and process their surroundings. From a young age, many autistic people grow up believing there is something wrong with them, that they are just strange or weird, but in reality, we just have a different brain structure.
Growing up autistic in this world controlled by allistic people, or people without autism, can cause permanent damage. Among other challenges, the perceptions of others can cause us to internalize stereotypes about autism and leave us feeling stupid or notably unconfident in our abilities.
All autistic people are different — some struggle with eye contact, and some struggle with talking; it depends on who you ask. Personally, I struggle with audio processing and use headphones to regulate it. These differences can make it hard for people to understand us, so they mark us off as just “weird.” It’s usually not the fault of the individual person, since we live in a world that likes to pretend people with autism don’t exist, although approximately 75 million people are autistic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Recognizing the struggles of autism would force people to accept that their judgments of autistic people being odd are not justified. As well, seeing the truth of what autism is may make people uncomfortable, since the only way society knows how to view us is as infantile and immature. It’s already difficult to live with autism in a world designed for allistic people, and the stigma around it only makes it worse.
Since psychologists have begun studying autism more, they have found it is much more common than originally thought. For most of the 20th century, autism diagnoses were focused on nonverbal people and people who couldn’t function on their own. Rates of autism have increased since the 1990s, according to the Scientific American, due to rising awareness of what autism is and changes to how people are diagnosed.
It’s not that there are more autistic people now, they’re just finally being recognized for who they are. Autism comes in all shapes and sizes, and many people with it can still lead completely normal lives. Because rates of diagnoses are increasing more than they ever have in history, we must pave the way for a society that adequately supports people with autism.
Autistic people a lot of the time have to choose between being themselves and being disliked, or masking and potentially hurting their conscience. Masking is when an autistic person adopts the behaviors of those around them as well as suppresses certain behaviors in order to fit in better. It is widely believed masking is harmful and, according to the U.K.-based National Autistic Society, people who mask a lot are more likely to develop anxiety and depression, and are even suspected to have higher suicide rates.
To right the wrongs that the world has put in place, we would have to normalize typical autistic behaviors and be respectful of accommodations. Repeating words, having underdeveloped social skills, anger problems, having trouble adjusting to change and meltdowns are all examples of some of the most common tendencies observed among people with autism. The best way we can normalize these behaviors is to treat them like they are common instead of mocking them or gossiping about them.
As for accommodations, these mostly apply to work and school settings. Some people use stim toys, which are small objects or toys a person can fidget with to stay regulated. Some people need to be able to take breaks, and some might use headphones to help with audio processing. Those are just some examples. To respect these accommodations, all you have to do is recognize that it isn’t a big deal and not force people away from their accommodations.
I have been made fun of and subjected to embarrassment from both adults and kids in the past because I had stim toys and headphones. It can be humiliating, especially if everyone already thinks you’re weird. It’s important to understand that autism is never a choice, and however difficult it is for you to deal with autistic people, I promise you it is even more difficult when you are the person being dealt with.