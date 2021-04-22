The renowned Japanese manga series Attack on Titan officially came to a close April 9 with the release of its 139th chapter. The series, which began in September 2009, contains 34 volumes and has gained a large and enthusiastic fan base. With the series wrapped up, many are left piecing together the story, which finally received the ending it deserved.
At first glance, Attack on Titan may look like yet another throwaway action story, but it is so much more. The story starts by introducing viewers to the land known as Eldia, where the last of humanity is said to live. It is a kingdom enclosed by three rings of gigantic walls formed to protect its inhabitants from the outside threat, titans. These gigantic humanoid monsters stand at varying heights, at least double that of humans, and are known for their diet of people.
From the onset, the story has a diverse cast of characters; Attack on Titan is one of the few mangas that contains characters of color, LGBTQ+ representation and strong female roles. Along with that, each character has a unique personality and backstory that provides insight into their own mind and vulnerability.
If the story isn’t already enticing enough, Attack on Titan begins to draw on serious themes, becoming a story about racial discrimination, the blurred lines between good and evil, and human nature. In today’s political climate, many parallels between the two worlds can be found. The series is known for its skilled balance between entertainment and complex storytelling that combine for an enjoyable experience.
The fast-paced timeline of the story makes for an edge-of-your-seat feeling. Not only that, but the twists of the story are often compared to that of Game of Thrones. The detailed writing of the story is also intriguing.
However, if reading isn’t your style, the series has been adapted into an anime that is streaming on many platforms. Although there are a few differences between the two, the anime is equally as great.
Though many are sad to see the series come to an end, it has yet to be enjoyed by newcomers. From the writing to the visuals, Attack on Titan has something for everyone. Although the genre may be a turnoff, Attack on Titan is a must read and a must watch.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.