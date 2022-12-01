Perhaps Rory Gilmore from the TV classic Gilmore Girls put it best when she begged the question: “Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my final?”
The character, a high-achieving and academically driven teenager, is often admired for having it all: a boyfriend, great grades, time to read and a stellar closet. At 15 or 16, teens are just beginning to get a sense of themselves and what it is they truly want from their lives. Many of today’s teens are trying to figure that out, in part by seeking what is known as academic validation — in other words, basing one’s self-worth and esteem off academic performance.
Anxiety or depression as a result of heightened expectations can take a toll on teens. Some feel the pressure of succeeding and achieving great scholarships or rank and admissions into the most prestigious of our nation’s higher education institutions. In the case of the vicious self-imposed craving for high marks and recognition, is it possible today’s high schoolers rack their brains to an unhealthy extent?
By 2019, participation in Advanced Placement classes — upper-level high school courses that, if students pass end-of-year exams, can be used for college credit — had increased 57 percent over the last decade.
A 2020 Washington Post survey of U.S. high schoolers estimates that on average, students are spending about 2.7 hours on homework every night — but that’s the least of some students’ worries.
There are expected extracurriculars needed to pad résumés for students seeking work and entry into college, home duties like caring for younger siblings and jobs — not to mention the expectation to maintain a social life.
The need to have a high GPA or to receive 90 percent on a quiz may not seem like warning signs of a less-than-healthy relationship with academics. But for some students, a B on a quiz or assignment may lead to overthinking and anxiety when they are considering their future outside of school.
“It’s a feeling of only wanting to experience happiness when I have the grades to back it up. But no matter the grade, there’s always a reputation to uphold, a higher score, endless self satisfaction … [and] If I can’t succeed academically, can I anywhere else?” St. Michael’s High School sophomore Marcus Crockett said in a recent interview.
Parental pressure and fear of failure are some factors that may lead to a constant craving for validation at school. But there are other factors, too, including rising rates of competitiveness among college applicants.
According to Inside Higher Education, the admission rates at top universities and other state colleges around the country have lowered exponentially as schools receive record numbers of college applicants since the dawn of COVID-19. As many top schools make tests such as the SAT optional for their applications, students could feel the need to express their achievements through other outlets like a GPA or impressive extracurriculars. While Harvard cites the pandemic as their motive behind shifting to optionally submitting ACT or SAT scores on their admissions website, its test requirements may never return .
Others may be competing for life-changing scholarships. Santa Fe High junior Angela Mejia, a first-generation high school and future college student, has her sights set on the Davis New Mexico Scholarship — a full-ride scholarship that students can apply to a suite of out-of-state schools. In an effort toward earning the funds, she has filled both her class schedule with rigorous classes and her personal calendar with work for local organizations.
“I find that sometimes I do feel anxious and even angry with myself when I fail my own standards,” Mejia said in a recent interview.
In 2022, the CDC reported 9.4 percent of children aged 3-17 to have been diagnosed with anxiety and 4.4 percent diagnosed with depression in 2016-19 surveys, and anxiety and depression are skyrocketing among kids ages 12 to 17. Yet, these statistics only reflect rates of children diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety by a medical professional and may not tell the whole story. While the CDC doesn’t provide information as to what might be triggering the high rates, it’s possible many students believe it’s completely normal to obsess over their grades and academic performance to the point of ill health.
Capital High School senior Itzel Esquivel knows the feeling — and describes herself as someone who “used to crave academic validation.”
“But at a certain point while being in high school, that want for academic validation had soon become an obsession. I never had been insecure about my grades or school in general, but this had started to occur when I would associate myself with other ‘scholars’ who [sought] that same validation,” she said.
The teen brain still craves structure and demands some normality. Always receiving A’s is a form of reassurance, but what happens when there’s a B or C on a student’s paper? For some, hours upon hours of negatively imposed reflection and striving to do better. These patterns may be continued outside of high school. A 2002 study published in The Journal of Social Issues showed roughly 80 percent of college students surveyed attached their worth to their academic success — a connection that also was shown to be connected to higher rates of anxiety and depression.
For Capital High School senior Viviana Ornelas, who has taken nine AP classes in her high school career, taking the challenging courses requires a delicate balance between remaining competitive for prospective colleges and dodging mental health issues that can come with the weight of the work.
“I want colleges to notice me and feel like I am a good candidate for some of the most prestigious schools. However, this mindset leads to burnout, which I’ve experienced several times from going past my limits,” Ornelas said in a recent interview.
While the need for straight A’s may feel all-consuming, local students are finding ways to break the cycle.
“Stop comparing yourself to others … [try to] find peace in knowing that grades don’t define you,” Capital senior Esquivel said. “For me, putting in effort and time into my work is more satisfactory even if I don’t receive an A on my work.”
The relationship between the self-esteem of Santa Fe students and academia could soon change. Santa Fe Public Schools is shifting toward a system known as “standards-based grading,” which will remove the focus from letter grades and onto a numbered system determined by the mastery of each subject.
Ornelas, who is set to become valedictorian at Capital High School this spring, recommends trying to find other ways to recognize your worth outside of school.
“I try to remind myself that my SAT/ACT scores, GPA and grades don’t define me and my capabilities,” she said.