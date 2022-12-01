Perhaps Rory Gilmore from the TV classic Gilmore Girls put it best when she begged the question: “Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my final?”

The character, a high-achieving and academically driven teenager, is often admired for having it all: a boyfriend, great grades, time to read and a stellar closet. At 15 or 16, teens are just beginning to get a sense of themselves and what it is they truly want from their lives. Many of today’s teens are trying to figure that out, in part by seeking what is known as academic validation — in other words, basing one’s self-worth and esteem off academic performance.

Anxiety or depression as a result of heightened expectations can take a toll on teens. Some feel the pressure of succeeding and achieving great scholarships or rank and admissions into the most prestigious of our nation’s higher education institutions. In the case of the vicious self-imposed craving for high marks and recognition, is it possible today’s high schoolers rack their brains to an unhealthy extent?

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

