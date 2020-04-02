Larry David has always been a comedy genius. From his early work on Seinfeld to his multiple guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, he has never failed to provide big laughs. Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which began in January and wrapped up last month, was no exception.
Larry David was back in his typical “say whatever I want” fashion, starting arguments with whomever he saw fit. In this season, when Larry was kicked out of Mocha Joe’s coffee shop for calling out its flaws, he opened a coffee shop right next door just to spite him. Larry and Mocha Joe’s rivalry continued throughout the season, each trying to get back at the other, whether by having better scones or “the right beans.”
The 10th season came after a break following the ninth season, which premiered in October 2017. The ninth season also was released after a hiatus lasting a couple of years, but I thought that season was a bit disappointing. It felt not so much like the Curb I had fallen in love with but a more over-the-top version with forced jokes.
For me, the show redeemed itself in season 10. The situations Larry found himself in felt so natural, yet each episode stuck to the crazy energy that’s so iconic of classic Curb. The side characters were also fantastic, unlike in the previous season.
One problem I had with this season, however, was that some plots were set up but not followed through. Those that were followed through had somewhat lazily written solutions, I thought. Also, the show suffered without the appearance of Marty Funkhouser, due to Bob Einstein’s unfortunate death. He brought a lot to the show, and it felt off without him.
Still, Curb Your Enthusiasm has always been one of my favorite shows, and this season reminded me why. It’s got brilliant creativity, a great sense of humor and underlying social commentary that I really appreciate.
Season 10 certainly did not curb my enthusiasm.
Isaiah Delgado-Flores earned his GED and plans to study at Santa Fe Community College. Contact him at bubbadukes2002@gmail.com.
