I’m sorry to parrot any campaign emails, texts, etc. that you may be getting, but the upcoming November election is an important one in New Mexico, as voters decide between reelecting New Mexico’s current governor, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Republican Mark Ronchetti, a former weatherman.

This will be the first election I’m able to vote in, and being a young voter, I wanted to pick a candidate with my future in mind. Which is to say, I’m taking a look at the climate policies of both Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham. But when it comes to climate change and beyond, neither of my options is great.

There’s the antagonist to the fracking ban that is incumbent Lujan Grisham. She is hailed nationally for her climate solutions, but if you look even minimally closer, you can see Lujan Grisham’s actions are opposed by environmental justice advocates, including members of local youth-led environmental group Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, or YUCCA.

Emma Meyers is a senior at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emmawritingacc@gmail.com.

