Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti shakes hands with supporters Tuesday after his election night speech at the Marriott in Albuquerque. Early returns showed Ronchetti with nearly 60 percent of the vote in the five-way race.
I’m sorry to parrot any campaign emails, texts, etc. that you may be getting, but the upcoming November election is an important one in New Mexico, as voters decide between reelecting New Mexico’s current governor, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Republican Mark Ronchetti, a former weatherman.
This will be the first election I’m able to vote in, and being a young voter, I wanted to pick a candidate with my future in mind. Which is to say, I’m taking a look at the climate policies of both Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham. But when it comes to climate change and beyond, neither of my options is great.
There’s the antagonist to the fracking ban that is incumbent Lujan Grisham. She is hailed nationally for her climate solutions, but if you look even minimally closer, you can see Lujan Grisham’s actions are opposed by environmental justice advocates, including members of local youth-led environmental group Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, or YUCCA.
The ban was put in place by President Joe Biden in 2021 and stopped all fracking — a technique used to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals — on federal lands. Lujan Grisham asked if New Mexico could be exempt.
According to the Carlsbad Current-Argus, Lujan Grisham received $60,000 in campaign donations from oil and gas companies. However, while Lujan Grisham got $60,000, Ronchetti received $300,000.
Another thing Lujan Grisham is well-known for is her promise to protect abortion rights in New Mexico after the Supreme Court decided it’s up to individual states whether they allow for abortions. Under Lujan Grisham, New Mexico is one of 20 states where abortions are widely available.
Meanwhile, Ronchetti, another domino in the train of celebrities turned politicians, aims to seek what he calls a “middle ground” with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and “permit” abortions before 15 weeks, in cases of incest or rape, or if the pregnancy is physically dangerous to the mother.
However, he does promise to provide access to health care like contraception.
Ronchetti also has been outspoken in his criticism of Lujan Grisham’s COVID-19 policies, while being incredibly vague about what he would actually do. With the recent rise in cases, I think it is immensely important to have specific strategies to keep people safe.
Ronchetti also plans to eliminate sanctuary policies that keep public school students’ immigration statuses confidential in districts like Santa Fe and Albuquerque Public Schools, which he claims on his website “hide illegal immigrants who commit crimes from federal immigration officials.”
And when it comes to climate change, Ronchetti is virtually silent. Democrats criticize him for claiming there is no connection between wildfires and climate change a year after saying there was, while some of his fellow Republicans use his original rhetoric to accuse him of being a “never-Trumper.” His campaign website says nothing about the topic.
The gubernatorial election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. So long as you’re a New Mexico resident and you’ll be 18 by that day, you can register to vote and cast your ballot via any of the methods the New Mexico government allows.
Online voter registration at nmvote.org closes Oct. 11. This is how I registered as a first-time voter, and it only took about five minutes. All you need is a driver’s license or ID number, Social Security number and a home address.
If you don’t have a driver’s license or ID but meet all the other requirements, you can register by mail and use a paycheck or bank statement as proof of address.
The registration deadline if you’re going to vote by mail is also Oct. 11.
You can also register to vote in person any time from Oct. 11 to the day you actually vote. To register, regardless of whether it is your first time, you need to bring a New Mexico driver’s license and proof of address.
If you want to vote with an absentee or mail-in ballot, you must request it by Nov. 3. You can apply for one by either filling out an online application or applying in person at your county clerk’s office. It is due via mail or drop-off by Nov. 8.
Upon registering to vote, you will be required to select a party. There are more options than Democrat or Republican, but only by registering for either of the two major parties can you vote in that party’s primary election.
This legally doesn’t affect your final vote for governor in November, and you’ll be able to choose a candidate from outside your registered party if you prefer.
I am excited to vote in the sense that it’s an important thing to do and could contribute to huge changes around issues I care about. But I’m not enthusiastic about either candidate. At the same time, I don’t want to let myself become apathetic to the point of thinking both candidates are equally harmful, when one candidate stands to cause much more harm than his opponent.