Over 315,000 acres of land obliterated; hundreds of people displaced; nearly 3,000 personnel involved; a state of emergency; a presidential disaster declaration. San Miguel, Mora, Taos, Colfax and Santa Fe counties still on alert for evacuations. This is the impact of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, one of the multitude of fires that exponentially grew because of arid weather and high winds, and consequently have ravaged our state.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is a play on anthropology: humans fighting against a human-caused disaster for human safety. This emphasis on people isn’t overblown. Both the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires (which eventually merged to form one blaze) began as a result of U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns. The resulting smoke, closures, restrictions, loss of property and the destruction of materials that hold great intangible value are affecting people across Northern New Mexico. However, while humans are understandably at the forefront of coverage, they are certainly not the only ones feeling the effects. Local wildlife, including mountain lions, rabbits and elk, are experiencing habitat loss and interrupted access to food and water. Domestic animals are struggling, too.
According to the 2021-22 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, about 70 percent of households in the United States, or about 90.5 million families, own a pet. This begs the question: What happened to all of the pets amid the recent fires?
On one level, action for domesticated animals was individualized.
“One of the painful things about New Mexico is that a lot of the small communities are not very well served for animal welfare,” said Dylan Moore, operations director for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society in a recent interview.
There are many rural, fire-affected towns that do not have facilities such as shelters and rescues, leaving the pressure on the individual rather than the collective.
When it comes to horses, for example, “peer-to-peer” initiatives ranged from Facebook posts offering open stalls at a barn to use of a trailer for transportation. This community support also was present through the entirety of the emergency response process for all companion animals. But the rescue process was still rough, Moore said.
“[It’s] as hard as it is for humans as it is for animals,” he added.
This is where organizations like the Santa Fe animal shelter come in.
Because New Mexico’s animal shelters aren’t under one uniform agency, Moore said pinning down the impact of fires on them is difficult. It is clear, however, that two shelters in Northern New Mexico that were evacuated due to the fires, the Las Vegas, N.M.-based Animal Welfare Coalition and the Los Alamos Animal Shelter, are feeling the effects.
When animals from the Animal Welfare Coalition evacuated to the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, the Santa Fe animal shelter sent crates to help with housing at the camp, Moore said. Until community support and donations gained momentum, the Santa Fe animal shelter also provided food and supplies. In addition, the shelter gave litter and cat food to the camp set up in Glorieta and a load of essential supplies to camps at the rodeo grounds in Las Vegas. The shelter’s food bank, which usually serves animals in Santa Fe County, is now open for any pet anywhere in need.
A ripple effect then began to emerge for the Santa Fe animal shelter to accommodate displaced animals.
“We took in animals from the evacuated shelters, and in exchange, to make room, we had to send our animals to other shelters that were able to receive them,” Moore said. Specifically, 28 dogs and three cats were taken from the Animal Welfare Coalition, and 10 dogs and one cat from the Los Alamos shelter. In the end, the Santa Fe animal shelter increased its dog population by 23 percent.
Moore said the shelter has been at or over capacity nearly all year. However, with partner shelters in the region quick to respond to the emergency and to transfer some animals, and with experience from previous fires, the shelter has been able to better “manage the ebbs and flows” of animal evacuations — but not without issues. Since the population increase at the shelter, cases of illnesses such as Parvo among pets have seen increases as medical resources remain in short supply.
“When you get this many animals in a confined space … pretty soon everybody’s sick,” Moore said.
Moore particularly points to Parvo, or canine parvovirus, a contagious virus mainly affecting dogs.
“Parvo is just tearing through our puppies,” he said. “It’s pretty terrible … survivability for a dog that contracts parvo is something like a 50-50 shot.”
Parvo doesn’t have a direct treatment. It requires supportive care that aims to shore up the puppy’s immune system. This requires full-time cleanup and attention from multiple staff members along with thousands of dollars worth of medical accommodations.
As the shelter solicits donations and volunteer hours from the community to keep up with demand caused by the fires, Moore acknowledges that not everyone, including teens, may have the economic resources or time availability to help with some of these traditional forms of support.
Moore urges teens to think about questions such as, “Why are we having wildfires? What might we be able to do to prevent wildfires in the future? What do we need to do to manage the woodlands?”
“Pay attention to what the world is telling you,” he said. “See how that can inform your choices moving forward.”