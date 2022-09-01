Neftalí Guzmán, The MASTERS Program “A friend of mine invited me, but I don’t think I will attend, mostly since Santa Fe is not the safest around Fiesta time. I also just don’t feel comfortable being around that many people. I don’t know much about Zozobra anyway, so I don’t think I will actually enjoy being there.”
“A friend of mine invited me, but I don’t think I will attend, mostly since Santa Fe is not the safest around Fiesta time. I also just don’t feel comfortable being around that many people. I don’t know much about Zozobra anyway, so I don’t think I will actually enjoy being there.”
— Neftalí Guzmán, junior at The MASTERS Program
“Actually no, I’m not going to Zozobra this year. I’ve actually never been there, and I guess it’s mostly just because my parents haven’t taken me.”
— Briza Vázquez, sophomore at Academy for Technology and the Classics
“Yes, I am going to Zozobra this year. I have always seen it as an amazing way to hang out with your friends and family while burning away your gloomy thoughts and cleansing our surroundings.”
— Jayden Montalvo, sophomore at Capital High
“Although Zozobra is a fun tradition and [it] can be nice to go to with friends, I’m most likely not going to go. I personally feel anxious around big crowds, and I think that these events can be unsafe for teenagers, especially girls, considering that many people enjoy drinking and smoking, which can make them unconscious of their actions. The crowd can get very wild, and people are often inconsiderate of others. A nicer alternative is to watch the event in the comfort of my house with my friends, eating popcorn.”
— Viviana Ornelas, senior at Capital High
“I do not go to Zozobra because my parents often say that it used to be a family event, but that it’s converted into more of a whole state celebration. I love to watch it on TV, but going to it seems like a lot because of the crowd.”
— Emily Aguirre, freshman, Santa Fe Preparatory School