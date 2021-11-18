“As someone with a preexisting condition, I felt as though I should get the vaccine as soon as possible. I also think that teens, and anyone for that matter, should get it as well. I would assume that I share the desire with other people to end this pandemic, and getting vaccinated is a big step towards that goal”
— Brian Kice, Santa Fe Preparatory School
“Yes I’m vaccinated, and I think it’s hard to answer whether teens should get vaccinated. I think that they should because it would help bring COVID cases down and would help with school openings and things going back to normal. But at the same time, teens shouldn’t be forced to get the vaccine. If someone doesn’t want to get the vaccine, then it’s fine in my opinion.”
— Alex Varela, Monte Del Sol Charter School
“I am vaccinated. I feel that teens should get vaccinated because we are back in school, and I don’t think that anyone wants to take the virus back home to their older relatives.”
— Ashlee Mojica, Capital High School
“Yes I am vaccinated, and I do believe that more teens should partake in the vaccine. Everyone needs to do their part to help put an end to this pandemic.”
— Kianna Durr, Santa Fe High School
“I am not currently vaccinated, but I believe that teens should do what is necessary to protect their own health and the health of their families and communities.”
— Liana Padilla, Rio Rancho High School
“I am vaccinated, and I do think that more teens should get vaccinated. The reason being that this would help lower the spread of COVID and would improve the overall health of the state. Since teens are involved with school and other activities, they are greatly susceptible to getting and spreading COVID. However, being vaccinated would help lower the chances of that happening, no matter how much we interact with others.
— Madelyn Mossman, St. Michael’s High School
Ian Hernandez-Rojas is a student at The MASTERS Program. Contact him at ianhernandezrocks@gmail.com.
