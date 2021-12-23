Speak out
Are the holidays still a magical time for you?
- Compiled By Ian Hernandez-Rojas/Generation Next
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Newsletter sign up
Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Picture of governor next to 7-foot-tall cop triggers big response on social media
- Santa Fe businesses taking precautions amid reports of harrowing crimes
- Human bone found under tree felled at cathedral
- Deadly driver flees after taking away a husband and father
- Police identify suspect in weekend Santa Fe road-rage shooting
- Year after restrictions, Canyon Road Farolito Walk will again involve walking
- Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Santa Fe apartments
- Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting on Cerrillos Road
- New Mexico health officials brace for omicron variant
- Third bus system employee dies of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- NM House OKs congressional map with advantage for Democrats (70)
- Two Santa Fe bus drivers die of coronavirus, others sickened (43)
- State senators OK redistricting bill after trading accusations of racism, elitism (40)
- Santa Fe businesses taking precautions amid reports of harrowing crimes (38)
- In new maps, New Mexico Democrats may have drawn party into tough spot (34)
- Argument about a haircut ends with two dead in Pecos (34)
- PNM helicopter prompts numerous Santa Fe residents to call 911 (30)
- Archbishop calls for nuclear disarming (29)
- Homewise adds more park space for proposed development on South Meadows (29)
- Questions raised on how Santa Fe police officer's son died; guns, ammo seized from home (29)
- Guns: The perfect 2021 Christmas accessory (28)
- Republicans accuse Democrats of ignoring work of Citizens Redistricting Committee (24)
- Spokesman resigns to prioritize mental health (23)
- Don't label the pretenders as conservatives (22)
- New Mexico health officials brace for omicron variant (22)
- Leadership lacking in ending New Mexico's 175 percent interest rate (21)
- Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill (20)
- Picture of governor next to 7-foot-tall cop triggers big response on social media (18)
- City Council can't settle on definition of ‘local business’ (18)
- Senate to consider revised congressional map that splits Rio Rancho (18)
- It's time to fix Albuquerque before it's too late (17)
- City quiet on bus drivers' deaths as state investigates (17)
- Bruises of New Mexico special legislative session may take time to heal (16)
- COVID might be here to stay, New Mexico health officials say (16)
- Police identify suspect in weekend Santa Fe road-rage shooting (16)
- A tree fell in Santa Fe and a city says good-bye (15)
- Propane users say company isn't getting them fuel (15)
- SF police officer's child shot, killed in Rio Rancho (15)
- Deputy who fired on vehicle identified in deadly chase, shooting (15)
- Santa Fe hoops tournament to have redo after eighth grade girls play in seventh grade event (14)
- House of Representatives passes redistricting bill (14)
- Late audit? Welcome to business as usual in Santa Fe (14)
- City of Santa Fe says annual audit will again be late, blames lack of staff (14)
- Auditor again admonishes Santa Fe over late audit (14)
- Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Santa Fe apartments (14)
- Santa Fe will receive about 100 Afghan refugees (13)
- Third bus system employee dies of COVID-19 (13)
- Santa Fe councilors frustrated by late audit for third consecutive fiscal year (13)
- Archdiocese battles to raise enough money to settle with abuse victims (13)
- PNM, Avangrid look at next steps after merger's failure (13)
- Redistricting map divides New Mexico lawmakers even after session ends (13)
- Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting on Cerrillos Road (12)
- Watchdog's report raises concerns on plutonium (12)
- City preparing to expand crisis response program (11)
- Suspect in shooting spree near Santa Fe Indian School charged with murder (11)
- House leader: GOP holding malpractice bill hostage (11)
- New Mexico Senate cancels floor session on proposed redistricting map (11)
- Gov. seeks low-carbon fuel standard (11)
- Asian food market coming to St. Michael’s Drive (11)
- Some minority groups so small in New Mexico they feel left out of process (10)
- Harrell House Bug Museum, Traveler’s Market forced out of Santa Fe Place (10)
- Decline in Santa Fe student enrollment raises questions about closing schools (10)
- Mapmaker tries to help New Mexico lawmakers draw up balanced districts (10)
- Santa Fe man arrested on suspicion of stealing $200,000 in jewelry (10)
- Sen. Candelaria may be off Finance Committee (9)
- Union files complaint over SF County vaccine mandate (9)
- Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states (9)
- Santa Fe business shutters over problems with nearby homeless shelter (57)
- Health Department says omicron has arrived in New Mexico (9)
- New Mexico lawmakers want to study costs, benefits of public power (8)
- Northern New Mexico residents voice concerns over proposed congressional map (8)
- Nearly 1,300 new virus cases founds in New Mexico (8)
- Wake up, America. It can happen here. It has (8)
- First Interstate Plaza building in downtown Santa Fe sold; site to be new home for 'New Mexican' (8)
- Legislators putting their stamp on redistricting (8)
- The two sides of the redistricting looking glass are cloudy (8)
- Celebrating Joe as his shelter faces difficult times (9)
- The next adventure is in Costa Rica; it's a little like Santa Fe (8)
- Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security (7)
- Native American leaders decry changes to Senate map (7)
- Democratic state senator tests positive for coronavirus (16)
- Arrest warrant issued for man in Albuquerque hit-and-run that killed boy (7)
- Feds: Fentanyl is the No. 1 drug driving Albuquerque crime (7)
- Employee accused of stealing guns from N.M. National Guard's security company (7)
- Seven New Mexico hospitals swamped to point of 'crisis standards' designation (7)
- City of Santa Fe manually keeping employee time after ransomware attack on vendor (6)
- Santa Feans need to care for trees (6)
- U.S. approves Indigenous name change for Colorado mountain (6)
- Court partly backs fired LANL employee (6)
- Arrest warrant issued after man shot in downtown Santa Fe on Wednesday night (6)
- Parliamentary move delays vote on New Mexico Senate map (6)
- Santa Fe shouldn't lose deputies because of vaccines (6)
- Human bone found under tree felled at cathedral (6)
- What happened to the bus drivers? (6)
- ABQ boy's hit-and-run death prompts outcry over ATVs (6)
- Former New Mexico attorney general spokesman pleads no contest to DWI (6)
- Investigators seek search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone (6)
- Man involved in Santa Fe police shootout faces more charges (6)
- Forests need fire — communities do not (5)
- Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change (5)
- Santa Fe High throttles St. Michael's 66-34 (5)
- Group helps rescue cat discovered in 50-foot tree (5)
- Racer 'Big Al' won Indy four times (5)
- Old Pecos Trail needs protection from development (5)
- We can't ignore fascist coup in the making (5)
- Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55 (5)
- Winter storm system brings damaging winds to New Mexico (5)
- New Mexico House dissolves land grant committee (5)
- New Mexico inmates sell food to raise money, donate to local charities (5)
- PRC should reject deal to abandon Four Corners plant (5)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.